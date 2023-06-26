Renowned Singer JoJo dela Cerna Launches Sing For A Cause: A Fundraiser Charity for Macmillan Cancer Support

The fundraiser is held via a Facebook page and free social charity event on July 8th, in Brighton, UK.

BRIGHTON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 26, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- JoJo dela Cerna , a renowned musician and singer, is proud to announce the launch of Sing For A Cause , a fundraiser charity Facebook page and upcoming summer social charity event dedicated to supporting Macmillan Cancer Support . This initiative aims to raise awareness and funds for Macmillan Cancer Support through the power of music and community.Sing For A Cause will be officially launched on July 8th at the Unitarian Church in Brighton, UK. The free event will commence at 2pm GMT and promises to be an unforgettable experience for attendees.“The main purpose of Sing For A Cause is to combine the passion for music with the drive to make a positive impact in the fight against cancer,” says organizer and artist, Jojo dela Cerna. “By performing for such a critically important charity, Sing For A Cause provides a unique opportunity for supporters and patrons to engage with the cause and contribute to the important work of Macmillan Cancer Support. Through this collaboration, we strive to make a difference in the lives of those affected by cancer.”“Personally, in my years of working in the NHS, I have witnessed the pain and difficulties for those who have been afflicted with any types of cancer,” dela Cerna states. “My own family member in America was also diagnosed with thyroid cancer recently and now I know how that feels at close range - this cause is personal to me that I am supporting for campaign and make a difference in the community.”To learn more about Sing For A Cause and join the wonderful and committed community of supporters, please visit the official Facebook Page at https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100090323310420 “We encourage everyone to like, follow, and share our page to spread the word about this meaningful cause,” dela Cerna states. “We also very much look forward to seeing you at the free event on July 8th.”To learn more about JoJo dela Cerna, please visit https://jojodelacerna.me/ About JoJo dela CernaJoJo dela Cerna is a talented musician and singer who is renowned for his work in various theatre performances, such as Thuy in Miss Saigon and 10th Anniversary Gala Performance (Drury Lane, Theatre Royal, London); Thuy in The Music of Shonberg & Boublil concert (Manila); Lun-tha in King and I (number one national UK tour); Emperor Abe in Pacific Overtures (Leicester Haymarket Theatre); The Emperor in Aladdin (Wimbledon Theatre) (The Orchard Theatre).His recording credits also include the original cast recording of The King and I (Abbey Road Studio London); Shounberg & Boublil live concert Manila; West End Cares’ We Can Be Kind album; and his signature CD record Trust the Wind by David Friedman, with Nathan Martin as musical director.JoJo dela Cerna also boasts career experience in the healthcare environment for almost two decades. He is passionate about giving back to those in need and currently promotes Sing For A Cause, with #Macmillan Cancer Support #mental health & #LGBT youth minority.