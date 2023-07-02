Shibui Labs Launches the Shibui Cinematic Universe

The creator of numerous successful NFT collections today unveiled a dynamic cinematic universe featuring captivating stories, characters, and cultures.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, July 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Shibui Labs, LLC, the internationally renowned creator of numerous successful NFT collections including The Soulless Citadel, The Rise of the Women Warriors, and the soon to launch The Pirates of Fukushū, today announced the launch of Shibui Cinematic Universe. The dynamic world utilizes web3 to span multiple blockchains, digital collectives, and intertwining storylines and is sure to thrill fans everywhere.

“The entire Shibui Labs team is thrilled to officially launch the Shibui Cinematic Universe,” said James Fazio, founder of Shibui Labs. “Our team of award-winning writers, artists, and filmmakers worked tirelessly to create what we know will define storytelling in the digital age.”

The Shibui Cinematic Universe offers a vast and interconnected world of captivating stories, diverse characters, and vibrant cultures. Shibui Labs brought on two experienced writers, Janet and Lee Batchler (Batman Forever), to the story development team for the first screenplay and feature film for the franchise.

Although shibuiuniverse.com launched earlier today, the Shibui Labs team is already planning to expand the universe. “We aim to become the first full anime franchise with utility-based digital collectibles as NFTs, and we will also release an episode of The Origin Story in the coming weeks,” added Fazio. “The episode will be accompanied by our first collectible, Manga, which also utilizes NFT technology to engage and reward the community of the Universe.”

Shibui Labs has also begun the process of creating 3D metaverse-ready avatars for each NFT collection within Shibui Universe, partnering with renowned 3D artist and creator of www.cinlay.com, Manuel Thomasser, who boasts a robust portfolio working with Minions, Call of Duty, League of Legends, The Witcher, Terminator, Love Death, and Robots (Netflix), and many more.

To learn more about the Shibui Cinematic Universe and its exciting projects, visit https://www.shibuiuniverse.com/.

About Shibui Labs

Founded in 2022, Shibui Labs is a web3-based creative content studio that is working to redefine storytelling in the digital age. The company’s Shibui Universe brings to life an immersive experience utilizing NFT technology and fostering community engagement.