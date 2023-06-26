George Stamas Addresses 500 Guests at MCG for Annual Epworth Healthcare Men’s Health Lunch

It was my duty and honour to thank all those who attended to support the day, together raised $230,000 - a record amount for this event. George Stamas Director of GJK facility Services” — George Stamas

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, June 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- George Stamas Addresses 500 Guests at MCG for Annual Epworth Healthcare Men’s Health Lunch

On Thursday 5 May George Stamas was privileged to speak to close to 500 guests at the MCG, for the annual Epworth HealthCare Men’s Health Lunch.

“It was my duty and honour to thank the sponsors and all those who attended to support the day, during which we together raised $230,000 - a record amount for this event. The funds will be used to further the education, development and leadership-training of our health professionals, so they can provide the very best care for our patients and their families.

“I was also able to share Epworth’s vision for the future, which includes plans to build a new state-of-the-art hospital in Melbourne’s CBD, as well as a new rehabilitation facility in the south-east.

“These developments will allow us to provide even better care for our patients, and help us to achieve our goal of being the best healthcare provider in Australia.

“I would like to thank everyone who attended the lunch for their support, and I look forward to seeing you all again next year.”

AI-generated by www.einpresswire.com/ai