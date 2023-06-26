For three decades, GJK Facility Services has invested in initiatives and programs that benefit the wider community, fostering sustainable outcomes

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, June 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- For three decades, GJK Facility Services has invested in initiatives and programs that benefit the wider community, fostering sustainable outcomes that have positive social impacts. To date, a generous portion of this work in the community has been philanthropic – donations to support the purchase of equipment, scholarship programs, and the likes.

Today GJK launched its new social impact program, GJK Giving Back, with one of the program’s partners, Lighthouse Foundation. Built around four pillars; Philanthropic, Volunteering, Workplace Giving and Employment, the program has been designed so GJK employees can get involved.

“Working with charities, not-for-profits and organisations we already support, like the Lighthouse Foundation, the GJK Giving Back program will build on these relationships to create shared value partnerships,” said CEO Elias Stamas. “Giving back and doing good has always been part of GJK’s DNA thanks to our Founder and Managing Director, George Stamas and this program just takes this to the next level enabling our employees to participate and give back too.”

Lighthouse Foundation provides homes and therapeutic care programs to children and young people impacted by long-term neglect, abuse, and homelessness. Their focus is to create caring communities where kids can feel safe, create meaningful relationships, and begin to heal from traumatic relationships. Lighthouse relies heavily on the support of its corporate partners to allow them to continue to provide the life-changing work they do with Australia’s most vulnerable kids.

“It’s integral for Lighthouse to have these purposeful partnerships with organisations, exactly like with GJK, so we can continue to deliver the care programs necessary for young people to heal,” Dr Eamonn McCarthy, CEO of Lighthouse Foundation, says. “We wouldn’t be able to do it without them.”

Lighthouse’s impact on young kids in the homelessness space speaks for itself. 8 out of 10 children who go through Lighthouse never return to the streets, and for every $1 invested, there is a $12 return of investment for the community. They have proudly changed the lives of 1000+ young people.

The GJK Giving Back program also involves the Kids Cancer Project, SuperTee, The Hunger Project, Epworth Foundation and Bridge of Hope.

In the words of Winston Churchill – “We make a living by what we get, but we make a life by what we give”.