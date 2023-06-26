Entrepreneur and director of the Epworth Medical Foundation, George Stamas, receives the AM recognition for his significant service to the community

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, June 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- George Stamas has added another feather to his well-decorated hat as the Greek Australian recently got recognition as the AM for his contributions to helping the needy in society. Mr. Stamas has been Director at the Epworth Medical Foundation since 2018 and was involved in the establishment of GJK Indigenous Solutions and the Hellenic Museum in Melbourne, leveraging his years of experience in the facility management industry.

“I’ve always been keen to put back into society, more around charity work and supporting underprivileged people,” Mr. Stamas says. “My not-for-profit work has been very fulfilling for me.”

Millions of people across the globe suffer from different situations and often need the assistance of others to get to the next stage in life. Consequently, several initiatives have been set up to help such individuals. However, more needs to be done in this regard, which is where the likes of George Stamas and his team at Epworth Medical Foundation have been particularly helpful in Australia.

George Stamas started his career as a part-time cleaner and was able to work his way up to become the principal and managing director of property maintenance firm GJK Facility Services in 1987. Over the years, he has used all possible platforms to reach out to the needy and deliver excellent experiences to his clients, features that have helped his companies grow in leaps and bounds, employing over 3,000 people in Australia and New Zealand.

Mr. Stamas became the director at the Epworth Medical Foundation in 2018 and has been a strong supporter of different initiatives, including The Hunger Project Australia, Open Family Australia, and the Kids Cancer Project.

George Stamas is also involved in several associations, where he brings his experience and expertise to the table. Some of such associations are the Building Services Contractors Association of Australia (National President and Vice President); the Victorian Branch, the Building Services Contractors Association of Australia (State President); and the Facility Management Association of Australia (Vice-Chair, Board Member, Finance Director, Joint Chair).

In addition to the recent recognition as AM, Mr. Stamas has also received several awards, including the Excellence in Sustainability Business Award from the City of Yarra in 2012, as well as an Australian Business Award, for Community Contribution, for commitment to the Public Tenant Employment Program, 2011.

For further information about the works of George Stamas and his team at GJK Facility Services, visit – https://gjkfacilityservices.com.au/.

