Cube Exchange Announces It has Chosen Australia as Its Inaugural Launch Country During Australia Blockchain Week 2023
Cube Exchange, revolutionizing security and performance in crypto trading, poised to make waves at Australia Blockchain Week.
Cube Exchange is the synthesis of innovative blockchain technology and dedication to trader empowerment, setting the standard for a new paradigm in crypto trading”SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, July 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Cube Exchange, revolutionizing security and performance in crypto trading, is poised to make waves at Australia Blockchain Week 2023, taking place between June 26th and June 30th. Cube announced in Sydney this morning at Australia Blockchain Week that it has picked Australia as the first market for Cube's innovative hybrid digital asset exchange that combines for the first time significant elements of both centralized and decentralized technologies. Your trades, your crypto is the mantra.
— Bartosz Lipinski
Simultaneously, Cube Exchange unveiled its much-anticipated waitlist. Crypto traders can grab a golden ticket at Cube Exchange to be first in line to experience how Cube Exchange is set to reinvent the crypto trading space.
Margaret Rosenfeld, Chief Legal Officer at Cube Exchange, will share her insights as a distinguished panelist on Day 1 of Australian Blockchain Week in "SETTING THE STAGE: CHARTING THE TRENDS & EVOLUTION OF BLOCKCHAIN IN AUSTRALIA - A RETROSPECTIVE & VISIONARY PANEL DISCUSSION".
What Makes Cube Exchange the Future of Crypto Trading?
Unmatched Scalability and Performance: Cube's off-chain matching engine is adept at handling immense trading volumes and a colossal number of transactions every second.
Redesigned Security: Cube safeguards user funds in non-custodial, segregated wallets on native blockchains, utilizing cutting-edge multi-party computation (MPC) protocols and best-in-class KYC/KYT/AML compliance.
Drastically Reduced Costs: The off-chain prowess of Cube slashes trading costs by bypassing on-chain execution, saving traders from burdensome gas fees.
Swift and Efficient Order Execution: With its Central Limit Order Book (CLOB) model, Cube provides lightning-fast trade execution.
Interoperability Like Never Before: Cube supports cross-chain trading, letting users effortlessly swap various assets across different blockchains.
On-chain Settlement with Unrivaled Transparency: Cube combines the strengths of off-chain matching with on-chain settlement, liquidation, and risk engines, granting users ultimate trust and visibility into their transactions and assets.
"Cube Exchange is the synthesis of innovative blockchain technology and dedication to trader empowerment, setting the standard for a new paradigm in crypto trading" stated Bartosz Lipinski, CEO, “we are a proud sponsor of Australian Blockchain Week and are looking forward to hearing the feedback from the trading community as they experience our NextGen crypto currency exchange.”
About Cube Exchange
Cube Exchange is a state-of-the-art crypto trading platform that blends the art of off-chain matching with the science of on-chain settlement. It's built for those who demand nothing but the best in speed, security, and transparency in crypto trading. Your trades, your crypto. For further details, visit Cube’s website or connect on social media.
Contact Margaret Rosenfeld (mrosenfeld@cube.xyz) for any media inquiries at Australia Blockchain Week 2023.
Nothing in this press release should be considered investment advice. Cryptocurrency trading markets are volatile and can change quickly.
