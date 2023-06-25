Statement on the passing of Omer Léger

CANADA, June 25 - FREDERICTON (GNB) – The following statement of condolence was issued today by Premier Blaine Higgs on the passing of former provincial minister and MLA Omer Léger:

Marcia and I were saddened to learn of the passing of long-time MLA and cabinet minster Omer Léger at the age of 92. Omer was a stalwart advocate for our province, his home region of Kent and for the Acadian community.

Omer Léger was born in Gardiner, Massachusetts to Gilbert and Dométhilde Léger. He attended Université Saint-Joseph in Memramcook. His first experience of public life was his service as school commissioner in Saint-Antoine from 1962 to 1968 and as president of the school board from 1968 to 1971.

He was first elected to serve the people of Kent in a 1971 by-election called to replace former premier Louis Robichaud. He was elevated to cabinet by former premier Richard Hatfield, serving as provincial secretary. He was re-elected in 1974 as member for Kent South and served again as provincial secretary and as minister of fisheries.

Omer returned to his lifelong profession of insurance agent with Assomption Vie after the 1978 election. He was called to serve his region and his province again and ran and won his seat back in the 1982 election, serving as minster of tourism until the 1987 election. He continued to work as an agent for Assomption Vie for many years after politics, never giving up his agent’s licence.

Omer Léger is survived by his wife of 62 years, Dolores (Bourque) Léger; his brother Leon-Guy Léger and his family; his four children, Louis, Marcel, Anne and Nathalie; and his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

On behalf of all New Brunswickers, I offer my sincere condolences to Omer’s family and his many friends and colleagues throughout our province.

