June 25, 2023 - N° 14

Fabrice Brégier is appointed Chairman

of SCOR’s Board of Directors

SCOR’s Board of Directors, which met on June 25, 2023, has unanimously decided to appoint Fabrice Brégier non-executive Chairman, with immediate effect.

This decision was made on the unanimous recommendation of the Nomination Committee, at the conclusion of a demanding and rigorous succession process initiated in spring 2022.

Over the months since the process began, the Nomination Committee, assisted by the international recruitment firm Egon Zehnder, has met on numerous occasions to define the search criteria for the future Chairman, to select first-rate individuals who could match the expected profile, and finally to meet the candidates most likely to take the helm of the Board.

The Committee, chaired by Adrien Couret, ultimately chose Fabrice Brégier, who has been a SCOR director since 2019 and who, in the Committee’s view, possesses all the qualities necessary to chair the Board.

The Board of Directors reached its decision after hearing Adrien Couret’s report and Fabrice Brégier's mission statement.

The SCOR directors comment: “The Board of Directors is delighted with the choice of Fabrice Brégier, who has made a significant contribution to the work of the Board and its committees since 2019. His wealth of experience at the head of major international groups and his in-depth knowledge of corporate governance are solid assets for SCOR, as the Group gains fresh momentum. He and Thierry Léger will complement each other perfectly, supporting SCOR’s development at a particularly favorable time for the reinsurance industry.”

Fabrice Brégier comments: “I am pleased and honored to have been entrusted with this important responsibility, as we open a new chapter in the company’s history. My thoughts are with Denis Kessler, who did so much to make SCOR a leading global reinsurer. His memory will compel and drive us to constantly strive for excellence, a value he held dear. Thierry Léger can count on my full support in drawing up the roadmap that will give the Group its new strategic impetus. SCOR is already well placed to seize all current and future market opportunities.”

Biography

A French citizen born in 1961, Fabrice Brégier is a graduate of École polytechnique and a Chief Engineer of the Corps des mines. He began his career in 1986 at the Ministry of Industry and Trade, before being appointed Sub-Director at the Ministry of Agriculture (Directorate-General for Food) in 1989. After serving as an Advisor to several French Ministers from 1991 to 1993, Fabrice Brégier joined Matra Défense and became Chief Executive Officer of MBD/MBDA in 1998. He was then Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Eurocopter from 2003 to 2006, before joining Airbus (commercial aircraft) as COO at the end of 2006 and then serving as Chief Executive Officer from 2012 to 2018. Fabrice Brégier has been Chairman of Palantir France since October 2018. He joined SCOR’s Board of Directors in 2019.

SCOR, a Global Tier 1 Reinsurer

SCOR, a leading global reinsurer, offers its clients a diversified and innovative range of reinsurance and insurance solutions and services to control and manage risk. Applying “The Art & Science of Risk”, SCOR uses its industry-recognized expertise and cutting-edge financial solutions to serve its clients and contribute to the welfare and resilience of society.

SCOR offers its clients a Tier 1 reinsurer rating from Standard & Poor’s, AM Best, Moody’s and Fitch.

The Group generated premiums of EUR 19.7 billion in 2022 and serves clients in more than 160 countries from its 35 offices worldwide.

