Joseph Paul Manley, Founder, Risk Mitigation Technologies, Talks About Importance Of Residential Home Security Checkup

We are honored to speak today with Joseph Paul Manley, Founder, Risk Mitigation Technologies, about the importance of his new Residential Home Security Checkup Service” — Martin Eli, Publisher

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- SecuritySolutionsWatch.com: Thank you for joining us again today, Paul. We understand that you have recently launched a Residential Home Security Checkup Service? It sounds like a wonderful concept. What led you to offer this very timely service?

Paul Manley: Your home is your safe place - your sanctuary. Are you, and your loved ones, as safe as you can be? Would additional peace-of-mind enhance the quality of life and enjoyment in your home? Of course, it would!

Now is the time for your Residential Home Security Checkup!

As a former Police Officer with more than 30 years’ experience working the street, I have seen a great deal. One thing that always amazed me was how lackadaisical some people were at securing their homes. To be honest, it is no wonder why people’s homes are burglarized as often as they are with this lackadaisical approach to home security.

When I was promoted to lieutenant, I jumped at the opportunity to command the patrol operations divisions. One of the first things I did was to offer free residential security assessments to our residents to educate homeowners on potential security measures. The feedback we received was phenomenal and we began to see a steady decline in residential burglaries. In fact, local business owners asked that we provide this service to them as well. And we did!

Since retiring from police work, I have been performing residential security check-ups for my inner circle for some time now and have been very gratified by the results and feedback.

Although the definition of certain crimes differ from state to state, according to the FBI, a burglary occurs every 25 seconds in the United States. As a result, an estimated 685,000 homes are burglarized every year with victims suffering property losses of more than $3 billion. Residential burglaries account for more than 60% of all reported burglaries. I find these numbers frightening and, to some extent, preventable!

After all, your home is your sanctuary. The SAFE PLACE for you and your loved ones. Let’s make it as safe as it can possibly be!

SecuritySolutionsWatch.com: It makes perfect sense , Paul ! How does it work…what do you do on the scene?

Paul Manley: Our professional residential home security checkups evaluate numerous areas including:

1. Systems technology (e.g., alarms, cameras, and monitoring)

2. Physical security (e.g., fencing, gates, windows, and hardware)

3. Network architecture (e.g., Internet connections, wireless network, and ports). Anyone who operates a computer network is susceptible to security threats and vulnerabilities. Hackers, criminals, and other malicious actors often exploit these weaknesses to steal data or disrupt service. To protect your network from these threats, it is important to be able to identify them and take appropriate steps to mitigate risks. We will provide you an overview of some of the most common security threats and vulnerabilities as well as tips on how to detect them.

4. Emergency preparedness (e.g., safe rooms, evacuation, and relocation)

5. Liaison with critical third parties and first responders (e.g., police, fire, and emergency medical)

Your residential home security checkup will include a review of your home’s interior and exterior, as well as the immediate perimeter and surrounding neighborhood in which you live.

We have designed a comprehensive Home Safety and Security guide based on decades of experience in order to provide YOU with a residential home security checkup that will make your home as safe as it can possibly be and provide priceless peace-of- mind for you and your loved ones.

Our recommendations for your residential home security checkup are intended to create multiple security layers. The more layers you have, the more difficult it becomes to force entry into your home.

We will also discuss your family’s evacuation plan - you might never need it, and we hope you don’t, but if the time ever comes - you’ll be so relieved that your evacuation plan is in place.

Risk Mitigation Technologies, LLC’s Residential Home Security Checkups are based on industry standards and guidelines as recommended by ASIS International, the world’s largest association for security management; and conducted in a method recommended by the International Association of Professional Security Consultants, the most widely respected and recognized security consultant association in the industry.

Take the initiative, and give your family more peace-of-mind by booking a residential home security checkup with me today!

SecuritySolutionsWatch.com: What has the feedback been from your clients?

Paul Manley: We are living in dangerous times, and my mission is to provide YOU, and your family, with additional peace of mind in your home, in your safe place!

I am pleased to share with you these testimonials:

“Thanks Paul, for visiting me at my home to do your security check up. The security issues you identified were simply eye-opening. I also appreciate you helping me negotiate a better vendor contract. What you did to help me, and my family was amazing. I will be recommending this service to my extended family and friends. In fact, I will be calling you in about six months to have another checkup. To me it makes sense to schedule this like an annual doctor appointment or maintenance on our cars every few months. Thanks again.” - George P, Massachusetts

“As you know Paul, I spent a good part of my time away from home traveling on business. I never gave it much thought about having a residential security checkup. If it were not for George telling me about what you did for him and his family, I would not be telling you how much my family and I appreciate what you have done for us. I am happy to say that I replaced the doors, added the window protection as recommended, trimmed the bushes and trees away from the house and will be planning to move my shed to a better location in the backyard. To be honest, having additional layers of security that you recommended has provided peace of mind for me and my family. Thank you.” - Scott G, Massachusetts

As a result of the positive feedback I have received, we are now making this Residential Security Check-Up Service available on a wider scale.

SecuritySolutionsWatch.com: Let me ask you, Paul, every home is obviously different and every family, obviously, has different needs and concerns. Please discuss this in greater detail.

Paul Manley: We tailor our residential home security checkups for each client, as we understand that each client has individual needs that are unique to them.

The foundation of Risk Mitigation Technologies, LLC’s Residential Home Security Checkups are more than 35 years of law enforcement and security management experience. We have studied most of the assessment methodologies and continue to keep up with the latest trends and developments in security and risk assessment.

SecuritySolutionsWatch.com: What about families moving into new homes – it seems to us that a Residential Security Check-Up is perhaps even more important when a family is moving into a new home…a new area. Your thoughts, Paul?

Paul Manley: I couldn’t agree more ! It’s exciting to move into a new house and we understand all the energy that goes into redecorating …but remember, security should always be your number one priority.

There are 2.5 million burglaries annually in the United States, according to the United States Department of Justice yearly data, with over half of these being home invasions. While these numbers are frightening, adding protective security measures to your home is easier than ever.

To adequately provide security, we must think about how to properly secure the windows and entrances into a private residence, apartment building, condominiums, houses of worship and commercial properties. Here are five questions that immediately come to mind.

1. What might attract a burglar to your home?

2. Is there good visibility in and out of your property?

3. How difficult is it to break the doors and windows?

4. Is there a monitored security alarm system in place?

5. What could make your home a risky target?

Your uniquely tailored residential home security checkup requirements may depend upon answers to the following questions:

1. Have there been any recent break-ins in your neighborhood? Criminals may attempt to recreate a successful break-in by targeting similar houses in the area. If a nearby house has been broken into, you could face an increased risk of burglary.

2. Does your neighborhood have improved street lighting? Well-lit communities provide better visibility from dusk to dawn, increasing the potential for neighbors and police patrols to observe burglars in the act. Adequate lighting reduces the risk of break-ins.

3. Is there a neighborhood watch program on your street? When the community is educated on how to watch for crime, the entire community benefits from increased surveillance. Actively looking out for one another can reduce the risk of burglary.

Here are five of the many potential vulnerabilities of your home’s perimeter, exterior and interior to consider as you start making your security plan.

1. It is crucial to maintain the visibility of sidewalks, driveways, doors, windows, and gates. Eliminate obstacles in your home’s perimeter that potential burglars can use to hide. Are there shrubs, vines, or trees that obstruct the front door or windows? Make sure that there are several feet between vegetation and the sides of the house. Do trees offer access to the second story? Trim trees as necessary to eliminate access to upper windows. Are expensive items such as stereos, big screen televisions, DVD/CD racks visible from the street? Either move the items or install opaque window treatments. Do not invite a burglar to think about your residence.

2. Store sensitive documents and personal information in a fire-proof safe. Select the right safe to protect valuables. Also, your safe should be bolted down and may be disguised in a false enclosure for added security.

3. Install high security keyed deadbolt locks on all your doors. Are exterior doors solid wood or steel construction? If not, I recommend immediate replacement. Hollow-core wood doors provide little protection. On average, a burglary occurs every 25 seconds in the United States, outfitting your home’s front and back door with a hardened steel bolt is your first line of defense against a burglar because it makes the door much more difficult to kick in. Do any of the exterior doors open out? If yes, install a long headless screw into one of the hinge screw holes that extends through the other leaf when the door is closed. This will stop the exterior door from being taken off if the hinge pins are removed. As an alternative, you can install Non-Removable Pin (NRP) hinges.

4. Create an emergency evacuation plan. A burglar trying to break-in is a homeowner’s worst nightmare. You can never be too prepared for the unthinkable. Take time to establish and practice an emergency evacuation plan with your family several times a year to make sure everyone is prepared in case of a break-in. Break-ins are only one type of emergency for which you should prepare. Be ready for anything. For example,

 Who should you call first in an emergency?

 Do you have an emergency plan for your whole household?

 Have you stocked your pantry with emergency food planning?

 Do you have the best emergency survival kits?

 Are fire extinguishers easily accessible throughout your home? Did you know that on average, there is a home structure fire reported every 85 seconds in America? If a fire were to break out in your home right now is your fire extinguisher operational? Do you even have a fire extinguisher? Do not forget to add smoke and fire detection systems to your home security plan so your family will be alerted the moment trouble is detected.

5. Child safety at home.

 Will you be home, or will there be other responsible adult supervision for your children?

 If guns are on the premises, are they stored & locked safely? And ammunition locked separately?

 Are prescription drugs, alcohol, and other medicines or vitamins locked up?

 Are all cleaning supplies, chemicals, matches, and flammable liquids safely stored?

 Are 9-1-1 and other emergency numbers posted by the phone?

 Have you trained your children how to handle someone at the door?

 Do your children know what to do in an emergency?

There is a lot to think about and our recommendations for your residential home security checkup are intended to create multiple security layers. The more layers you have, the more difficult it becomes to force entry into your home. We will evaluate the safety of your neighborhood and identify weaknesses across your property, so you can make the most valuable adaptations. We also recommend taking a close look at your family’s evacuation plans, sleeping areas, and storage areas to better identify and consider any lurking security risks or threats.

SecuritySolutionsWatch.com: Thank you again for joining us today. Your Residential Home Security Checkup Service is truly a solution for these troubling times…a service whose time has come. How can homeowners best reach you ?

Paul Manley: Thank you for the opportunity to speak with your community today about our Home Security Residential CheckUp Service.

There is much more information here on my website: https://www.riskmitigationtechnologiesllc.com

and I invite your readers here to contact me directly via

Email: paul@risktechllc.com or

Phone: 1+781-632-2953

For the complete interview with Joseph Paul Manley, Founder, Risk Mitigation Technologies, “In The Boardroom”, please click here:

https://www.securitysolutionswatch.com/staging/Interviews/in_Boardroom_RiskMitigationTechnologies_Joesph_Paul_Manley.html

For many more useful security tips, and a complete overview of the Security Consulting, Services and Training provided by Joseph Paul Manley, Founder, Risk Mitigation Technologies, please click here: (https://riskmitigationtechnologiesllc.com/services)

Connect With Joseph Paul Manley on LinkedIn here: https://www.linkedin.com/in/josephpaulmanley/

