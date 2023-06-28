Top Producers at Exit Provision Realty Share Expertise on Cleveland Real Estate Market

Andy Cannon and Jeff Stevinson recently participated in an interview, offering valuable insights into the current state of the market in Cleveland, Tennessee.

CLEVELAND, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, June 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Andy Cannon and Jeff Stevinson, leading real estate professionals at Exit Provision Realty, recently participated in an exclusive interview, offering valuable insights into the current state of the real estate market in Cleveland, Tennessee. The duo shared their expertise on market statistics and provided valuable advice for both sellers and buyers in the region.

During the interview, Andy and Jeff showcased their extensive knowledge and discussed the prevailing trends in the Cleveland real estate market. They highlighted that although there has been a clear decrease in the active inventory count, sellers have not reduced prices. Surprisingly, 60% of homes in the area are still selling over list price, indicating that Cleveland remains a seller's market.

However, they noted that while multiple offers are still present, there are fewer offers per home, resulting in less aggressive price increases. Home prices have seen a staggering 19.2% month-over-month increase, but a more sustainable growth rate of 5-6% is anticipated over the next 12 months.

Andy and Jeff's commitment to their clients was evident throughout the interview. They emphasized their passion for helping sellers move onto their next phase smoothly while ensuring buyers find their dream homes stress-free. By developing custom marketing plans for each listing client, they have consistently achieved 2% higher selling prices than the market average.

Furthermore, their streamlined process for guiding buyers through their home search journey has led to successful outcomes, with clients finding homes they are happy in for the long term, resulting in increased equity and a secure future.

To learn more about the interview or to contact Andy Cannon and Jeff Stevinson, visit https://andrewcannonlovesrealestate.com/.