Future Electronics Looks Forward to Advanced Engineering University 2023 in Pointe Claire, Quebec
Future Electronics will host annual Advanced Engineering University in Pointe Claire, Quebec in November 2023.MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Future Electronics, a leading global supplier of electronic components, will be hosting their annual Advanced Engineering University in Pointe Claire, Quebec for the 2023 edition of the event.
Advanced Engineering University (AEU) is a highly anticipated week of training, networking, and conferences for Future Electronics engineers across North and South America. From November 6th to 10th, 2023, over 120 Future Electronics Generalist, Specialist, and System Design engineers will convene in Montreal to learn about the latest technologies and applications from Future Electronics’ valued partner suppliers. AEU is an opportunity for Future Electronics’ Field Engineers to enrich their technical knowledge and experience so they can help customers succeed in getting their products into production.
Each day will consist of trainings, including classes from over 30 suppliers showcasing their latest products.
Engineers attending will be able to choose from a range of courses to attend the training most relevant to their role and home market.
On November 8th, 2023, Future Electronics will host its renowned Technology Expo . Here, all supplier attendees will have interactive booths showcasing their latest products and application technologies, allowing the engineers to interact with a wide range of experts and in turn bring these technologies to the hands of customers. This premier event will feature 58+ suppliers, all Future Electronics engineers from North and South America, and members of Future Electronics’ marketing and sales teams. Historically, over 300 people have been in attendance at the Technology Expo.
Finally, on the 9th of November, the Advanced Engineering Awards Gala will take place. This is a night to celebrate Future Electronics’ top engineering performers over the past year. At the Gala Future Electronics will recognize:
● Advanced Engineer of the Year
● Specialist Advanced Engineer of the Year
● Advanced Engineering Rookie of the Year
● Highest Technical Achievement Award for Engineering Expertise
It is an evening of fun and celebration, and a wonderful way to wrap up the week of AEU.
Future Electronics looks forward to welcoming all employees and partners at Advanced Engineering University 2023 in Pointe Claire, Quebec.
To learn more about Future Electronics’ Advanced Engineering Group please visit https://www.futureelectronics.com/about-future/advanced-engineering
About Future Electronics
Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a comprehensive suite of passives and semiconductor products. Founded in 1968, Future Electronics has over 5,500 employees and operates in 170 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information visit https://www.futureelectronics.com/ .
