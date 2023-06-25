Church of Scientology Tokyo Shares the Truth About Cannabis and Reveals the Lies

For more than a decade, volunteers from the Church of Scientology Tokyo have provided drug education programs in local schools.

A Truth About Drugs seminar marking the UN Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking exposed some of the most popular and dangerous myths about cannabis.

TOKYO, JAPAN, June 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Cannabis is far more dangerous than it is portrayed to be, said French toxicologist Robert Galibert, guest speaker at a drug-prevention forum at the Church of Scientology Tokyo. The driving force behind the Non à la Drogue, Oui à la Vie (No to Drugs, Yes to Life) Association of France, Galibert is on an international tour to counter the pro-drug propaganda of vested interests.

Galibert’s Tokyo presentation exposed the lies in marketing campaigns that promote this substance as “safe.” He revealed the devastation cannabis wreaks on individuals, families and the community.

A 2019 study published in the Journal of the Missouri State Medical Association may predict consequences wherever cannabis is being promoted. “Over the past 30 years, a shrewd and expensive lobbying campaign has made Americans more tolerant of marijuana,” it states. Key points include:

* The number of those using cannabis heavily is soaring.

* Today’s cannabis is far more potent than it ever was before.

* In the 1970s, most marijuana contained less than 2 percent THC—the chemical that causes a “high” in users. Today, marijuana routinely contains 20–25 percent THC.

* The spike in the use and potency of cannabis coincides with a rise in serious mental illness in young adults.

Galibert believes that the most potent weapons in the fight against drug abuse are communication and the truth. He is passionate about bringing this information to communities everywhere.

This is also what motivates the Truth About Drugs volunteers of the Church of Scientology Tokyo. They provide drug education in schools and bring their campaign to high-traffic areas in the city where they hand out booklets that provide the unvarnished truth about the most popularly abused drugs.

The Truth About Drugs materials are distributed by Foundation for a Drug-Free World, a nonprofit public benefit corporation that empowers youth and adults with factual information about drugs so they can make informed decisions and live drug-free. The Church of Scientology and Scientologists are the main sponsors of this secular program enabling the Foundation to provide these materials free of cost to drug educators worldwide.

Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard noted the role substance abuse plays in the disintegration of the social fabric. He wrote: “Research has demonstrated that the single most destructive element present in our current culture is drugs.”

The Church of Scientology Tokyo opens its doors to the community with frequent open house events and forums addressing key social issues. An Ideal Scientology Organization, the Church of Scientology Tokyo was dedicated in August 2015 by Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige. It is configured to service Scientologists in their ascent to spiritual freedom and serve as a home for the entire community—a meeting ground of cooperative effort to uplift people of all denominations.

