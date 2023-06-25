GreaterHeat, Founding Member and A Leading Storage Provider of Decentralized Storage Providers Accelerator Asia (DSPA-Asia), Announces Participation in DSPA-Asia’s First Filecoin Plus BootCamp

/EIN News/ -- SINGAPORE/HONG KONG, June 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Singapore/Hong Kong (June 24, 2023) The decentralized storage network Filecoin receives a welcome boost as Protocol Labs and Singapore-based Web3 technology company GreaterHeat announce that Decentralized Storage Providers Accelerator Asia (DSPA-Asia), of which GreaterHeat is a founding member and a Leading Storage Provider (LSP), will officially kick-start its first Filecoin Plus BootCamp at a gala dinner at Regent Hong Kong on June 25, 2003. GreaterHeat’s CEO David Li will officiate this launch event.





The highly anticipated Asian BootCamp will be hosted at The Conrad Hong Kong, spanning two days from June 26 to 27. This event aims to gather esteemed Storage Providers (SPs) from China, South Korea, Japan, India, and other Asian regions, providing them with invaluable knowledge on successfully transitioning from being a Filecoin (FIL) to a Filecoin Plus (FIL+) Storage Provider.

The event will include over 30 top international speakers from the field of Web 3.0 and Filecoin, as well as Leading Storage Providers including GreaterHeat, ND Labs, NewwebGroup, IPFS-Force, SXX, Origin Storage, Tiger VC, etc.

DSPA-Asia’s BootCamp program promotes deep engagement in the Filecoin Plus ecosystem, provides a range of systematic Web 3.0 storage BootCamp courses as well as rich technical resources and opportunities to network with top Web 3.0 business professionals. The BootCamp is an incubator and business training program created to accelerate the Asian Web 3.0 Storage business and aims to provide professional support to Web 3.0 storage providers, helping them to learn, grow and thrive.

DSPA-Asia’s BootCamp offers learning modules in both business and technical subjects and covers such areas as FIL+ Development History and FIL+ Financial Analysis, Dive deep into LDN, E-FIL Module, Supporting FIL+, Tooling, Deals Sending, Importing Data, and Sealing. The BootCamp program consists of two cohorts lasting 6 to 8 months. The timeframe includes program preparation and follow-up evaluation for each cohort.

The genesis of this BootCamp program lies in the rapid development of the original Filecoin network. In the past, when Filecoin focused chiefly on storing cold data, over 70% of the cold data storage capacity resided in Asia. As the Filecoin network transitioned towards Filecoin Plus, some large-scale Asian Filecoin SPs faced challenges converting into fully-fledged Filecoin Plus SPs and they reached out for assistance with this transformation. In response, Protocol Labs and GreaterHeat jointly launched the DSPA-Asia initiative in April 2023 to help SPs with a program of professional support and training designed to help complete their business transformation and stimulate Filecoin Plus storage growth.

GreaterHeat's Chairman and CEO David Li, said, “As an Asian storage provider who have ourselves been deeply involved for four years with the Filecoin ecosystem, and having already successfully transitioned to becoming a Filecoin Plus Storage Provider in mid-2022, we have encountered the exact same challenges as other Asian SPs during their own transition. This might include, by way of example, language barriers or difficulties in interpreting information. Therefore, we already understand the ‘pain points’ of Asian SPs during the transition process and so we created this BootCamp initiative to share our transition experiences and knowledge within the Filecoin Plus ecosystem and provide useful courses, consulting services, solutions, and technical support to those who need it.”

"We are delighted to collaborate with Web 3.0 storage experts, GreaterHeat, for the Filecoin Plus training BootCamp," said Stefaan Vervaet, Head of Network Growth at Protocol Labs, the organization behind the decentralized storage network Filecoin. "The BootCamp will provide a rapid introduction to the Filecoin Plus ecosystem, equipping participants with the knowledge needed to join our thriving community. Although it will be demanding, we have confidence in the ability of our participants to excel and succeed by the end of the program."

Since 2022, GreaterHeat has successfully delivered decentralized Web 3.0 cloud storage solutions to US, Canadian, and European companies using Filecoin, the world’s largest decentralized storage network. The 760 PiB of data hosted on the Filecoin network includes 26M active data transactions and organizations including UC Berkeley, The USC Shoah Foundation, University of Utah, and many more. More than 1,500 unique clients have already uploaded their data to the Filecoin network, with 15% uploading more than 100 TiB.





About GreaterHeat Pte Ltd.

GreaterHeat Pte Ltd (GreaterHeat) is a Singapore-headquartered Web3 infrastructure provider, integrating blockchain distributed storage, application software development, cloud computing and edge computing. Founded in Singapore in 2021 by David Li, GreaterHeat provides customers with compliant, stable, and low-cost mining technology services. The company’s mission is to drive and lead technological innovation, which creates huge incremental resources to enhance the overall welfare of humanity. GreaterHeat boasts an international team in globally distributed offices. This includes a technical team of over 100 blockchain technologists and cryptographers. For more information, please visit www.greaterheat.com

About Filecoin

Filecoin, the world's largest decentralized storage network, enables users to store, request, and transfer data via a verifiable marketplace. Filecoin's advanced technology provides a robust foundation to store the world's most valuable datasets. An alternative to costly cloud storage, the Filecoin network offers efficiently priced and geographically decentralized storage, minimizing financial barriers and allowing users to take advantage of its unmatched network capabilities. Filecoin is completely open source, enabling people from all over the world to participate. For more information about Filecoin, please visit https://filecoin.io/







Grace Zhou For GreaterHeat Pte Ltd grace at rafflespr.com.sg