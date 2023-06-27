FaceCheck.ID Enhances User Safety, Adds 400,000 Registered Offenders into Its Search-by-Face Database

Due diligence research tool empowers individuals, particularly single mothers, to safeguard their personal security and protect their children.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, June 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- FaceCheck.ID, a leading due diligence research tool, announces a significant update to its database. An additional 400,000 profiles of registered sex offenders have been added, enhancing the ability of users to ensure their personal safety and the safety of their loved ones.

The new update enables anyone to search registered sex offenders by photo before going on a first date or letting a new person near their children. This feature, made possible by proprietary AI vision technology, is designed to provide comprehensive and accurate results, while adhering to privacy laws and utilizing only publicly available data.

Single mothers, who are often targeted by offenders due to their vulnerability, stand to benefit greatly from this update. Offenders may exploit the trust and openness of single mothers, who are seeking a new relationship. The ability to verify a person's background before allowing them into their lives can provide an additional layer of security and peace of mind.

"FaceCheck.ID is committed to providing a reliable tool for personal safety," says Lee Chong, CEO of FaceCheck.ID. "This update represents a step forward in our mission to empower individuals with the information they need to protect themselves and their loved ones. Everyone has the right to feel safe and secure, and FaceCheck.ID is dedicated to making that a reality, while fully respecting privacy concerns and only using publicly available data."

In line with its commitment to privacy, FaceCheck.ID also provides an opt-out feature for those who wish to remove their photos from the database, further ensuring the respect of individual privacy rights.

"As a single mom, FaceCheck.ID has truly changed the game for me," says Anna T., a regular user of the platform. "Having the power to instantly view someone's Internet footprint before I allow them close to my kids is something I can't put a price on. It's like a safety net, giving me a sense of calm and security."

FaceCheck.ID is a due diligence research tool that uncovers the internet footprint of individuals. Its mission is to empower users with the information they need to make informed decisions about the people they meet online. FaceCheck.ID is committed to respecting privacy concerns.

For more information visit the search-by-face platform at https://FaceCheck.ID.