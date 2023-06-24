Williston Barracks / DUI#1, Criminal DLS
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A1003946
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brandon Sweet
STATION: Williston Barracks
CONTACT#: (802)878-7111
DATE/TIME: June 23, 2023 at 2028 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 89 North, MM 95, Colchester
VIOLATION:
ACCUSED: Derek Stone
AGE: 28
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Georgia, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On June 23, 2023 at approximately 2028 hours, a Trooper assigned to the Vermont State Police Williston Barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop on Interstate 89 North, mile marker 95 in the town of Colchester for an observed speed violation. The operator was identified as Derek Stone (28) of Georgia who was found to be operating a vehicle with a criminally suspended license. While speaking with Stone, Troopers detected indicators of impairment. Stone was subsequently arrested for the suspicion of DUI and transported to the Williston Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing, Stone was released with a citation to appear at the Chittenden County Superior court on July 13, 2023 at 0815 hours to answer to the charge of DUI #1 and Criminal DLS.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: July 13, 2023 at 0815 hours
COURT: Chittenden
LODGED - LOCATION: No
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Brandon Sweet
Vermont State Police - Williston
2777 St. George Road
Williston, VT 05495
(802) 878-7111