Williston Barracks / DUI#1, Criminal DLS

CASE#: 23A1003946

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brandon Sweet

STATION: Williston Barracks

CONTACT#: (802)878-7111

DATE/TIME: June 23, 2023 at 2028 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 89 North, MM 95, Colchester

VIOLATION:

ACCUSED: Derek Stone

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Georgia, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On June 23, 2023 at approximately 2028 hours, a Trooper assigned to the Vermont State Police Williston Barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop on Interstate 89 North, mile marker 95 in the town of Colchester for an observed speed violation. The operator was identified as Derek Stone (28) of Georgia who was found to be operating a vehicle with a criminally suspended license. While speaking with Stone, Troopers detected indicators of impairment. Stone was subsequently arrested for the suspicion of DUI and transported to the Williston Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing, Stone was released with a citation to appear at the Chittenden County Superior court on July 13, 2023 at 0815 hours to answer to the charge of DUI #1 and Criminal DLS.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: July 13, 2023 at 0815 hours

COURT: Chittenden

LODGED - LOCATION: No

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

