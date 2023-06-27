Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,651 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 462,971 in the last 365 days.

inMMGroup and The Region: HR Consulting Firm Forge Strategic Partnership to Drive Business Growth and Client Success

inMMGroup Logo

UNITED STATES, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- inMMGroup, a leading marketing and branding agency, is pleased to announce its strategic partnership with The Region: HR Consulting Firm, a renowned provider of HR consulting services. This collaboration aims to deliver enhanced value and comprehensive solutions to clients, aligning their shared vision of excellence and commitment to client satisfaction.

The strategic partnership between inMMGroup and The Region brings together two industry leaders with complementary expertise. By combining inMMGroup's marketing and branding prowess with The Region's HR consulting excellence, the collaboration seeks to empower clients with holistic solutions that drive business growth and success.

"We are thrilled to join forces with The Region: HR Consulting Firm," said Christopher D. Thomas, CEO of inMMGroup. "Their culture, mission, and core values align perfectly with ours. We believe that by combining our expertise, we can create a synergistic effect that will benefit our clients and the industry as a whole. This partnership represents a new chapter of growth and innovation for both companies."

The Region: HR Consulting Firm is known for its unwavering commitment to exceptional HR consulting services and a deep understanding of the ever-evolving HR landscape. The company's culture, which prioritizes integrity, transparency, and client success, resonates strongly with the core values and mission of inMMGroup. Together, they aim to deliver unparalleled solutions that meet the complex needs of clients in today's rapidly changing business environment.

"Teaming up with inMMGroup is an exciting development for us," said Brittney McCurry-Wingate, CEO of The Region: HR Consulting Firm. "Their reputation as a leader in marketing and branding, combined with our HR consulting expertise, positions us to provide comprehensive solutions that address the multifaceted challenges faced by organizations. We share a common goal of empowering businesses and delivering exceptional results."

The strategic partnership between inMMGroup and The Region: HR Consulting Firm will facilitate the exchange of knowledge, resources, and best practices. Both companies are committed to leveraging their combined strengths to deliver innovative solutions that drive business transformation, employee engagement, and client satisfaction.

For more information about inMMGroup and The Region: HR Consulting Firm, please visit their respective websites at https://inmm.group/ and https://www.theregionhr.com/.

Christopher Thomas
inMMGroup
+13347996539 ext.
email us here

You just read:

inMMGroup and The Region: HR Consulting Firm Forge Strategic Partnership to Drive Business Growth and Client Success

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more