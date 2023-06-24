Art de Finance & Seoul Design Foundation to host “To The Future” Exhibition in Seoul

Art de Finance AG, is building a Web 3.0 art platform

/EIN News/ -- Zug, Switzerland, June 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Art de Finance AG, with its headquarters in Switzerland and established in 2022, is building a Web 3.0 art platform. In collaboration with the Foundation, the company will be supporting the exhibition’s creators and artists through promotional activities and marketing.

In the face of swift developments in digital technologies like Web 3.0, blockchain, artificial intelligence, and big data, creators and artists encounter the responsibility of showcasing their ingenuity and setting themselves apart through a ceaseless stream of novel experiments and trials. In light of this, the Seoul Design Foundation, led by CEO Kyung-Don Rhee, is set to host a collaborative exhibition with Art de Finance AG in July. The event aims to provide support for the artistic endeavors of these creators.

The exhibition, titled “To The Future”, will be held at DDP (Dongdaemun Design Plaza) in time for the opening day of the Seoul Web 3.0 Festival (SWF2023) on July 31 and will run for three weeks until August 20.

Drawing upon the influential legacy of the late media artist Nam June Paik, who, three decades ago, highlighted the optimistic dimensions and potential of digital media through his groundbreaking work involving interactive media and artificial satellites, conveying a message inspired by George Orwell's novel 1984, this exhibition endeavors to showcase a diverse array of artists' contemplations and ideologies concerning the future of innovation.

The blank space in the exhibition title, “To The Future”, embodies the uncertainty about the future and at the same time means to express the variability and scalability of the process in which artists mentally conceive their work.

From June 20 to June 30, artists are being called to participate in the exhibition. NFT artists will be selected to participate in the exhibition in association with the Foundation’s new project, DDP 45133, in consideration of the future society’s keywords including “Web 3.0”, “Video Art”, “Climate Crisis” and “One-Person Media.”

Any foreign or domestic artist or designer can apply and further information can be found on the DDP website (www.ddp.or.kr) and the Seoul Web 3.0 Festival website (www.swf2023.com/).

Selected artists will be provided with the NFT exhibition space on the third floor of the DDP Design Lab and will participate in the DDP 45133 project.

The DDP 45133 Project entails the issuance of NFTs representing the 45,133 silver panels comprising the DDP. The Foundation intends to offer numerous advantages to NFT owners, including exclusive invitations to engage in community events associated with the DDP. By adopting this innovative approach, the project aims to transform DDP, a prominent landmark of Seoul, into a publicly registered entity in a distinctive and unprecedented way, thereby setting a precedent for citizen participation and ownership of public facilities.

Yoo Seup Eom, CSO of Art de Finance, said “Through this collaborative exhibition, we hope to provide an opportunity to discover new artists and promote them to create the foundation and environment for sustainable growth in the art industry.”

Kyung-Don Rhee, CEO of the Seoul Design Foundation, also remarked that they are “promoting various projects where art and technology would converge with a focus on design” and “expect various collaborations such as the DDP 45133 project to lead to the development of the DDP digital design platform and creation of new values.”

Disclaimer : There is no offer to sell, no solicitation of an offer to buy, and no recommendation of any security or any other product or service in this article. This is not investment advice. Please do your own research.

Media Contact:

Company: Art de Finance

Contact Person: Helen

Email: haeyoon37@artdefinance.io

City: Zug, Switzerland

Website: www.artdefinance.io

