Việt Nam condemns terrorism in all forms, manifestations: Ambassador

NEW YORK, VIETNAM, June 24 - Việt Nam strongly condemns terrorism in all of its forms and manifestations, by anyone, anywhere and for any purpose, Ambassador Đặng Hoàng Giang, the country’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations (UN), has said.

Attending the UN General Assembly’s eighth review of the UN Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy on June 22-23 in New York, Giang stressed that terrorism remains a serious threat to peace, stability and development on a global scale.

He affirmed the adoption of the Resolution on the eighth review by consensus represents a unified and strong message of the international community that does not accept terrorism in any form.

Regarding counter-terrorism measures, he said that a comprehensive approach is needed, not only in traditional security and law enforcement areas, but also in efforts to address the root causes and catalysts for the formation and development of extremism, violence and terrorism.

The Vietnamese representative also emphasised the importance of international cooperation, the sharing of information and experiences, and the support in capacity building in counter-terrorism, as well as the participation of all sectors of society, including companies providing information technology services.

Referring to the incident that happened in the Central Highlands province of Dắk Lắk on June 11, Giang stressed that this is an organised terrorist act targeting the headquarters of state agencies, officials and civilians; affirming that relevant organisations and individuals will be handled commensurate with the level of violations.

He reaffirmed Việt Nam's stance is in accordance with relevant UN documents, and proposed countries and international organisations to support and cooperate in investigating the case as well as preventing similar acts in the future. VNS