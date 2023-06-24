Chairman of Russia’s State Duma postpones Việt Nam visit

VIETNAM, June 24 -

HÀ NỘI — Chairman of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation Vyacheslav Viktorovich Volodin has postponed his official visit to Việt Nam set for June 25-26 due to unexpected situation in the country, the National Assembly’s Committee for External Relations announced on June 24.

He wished to make the visit at another proper time, it said. VNA/VNS