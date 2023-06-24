PHILIPPINES, June 24 - Press Release

June 23, 2023 Robin Ready to Push FOI Bill's Passage in Senate Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla is prepared to push the passage of the Freedom of Information (FOI) bill in the Senate to fight fake news and disinformation. Padilla said the Senate Committee on Public Information and Mass Media which he chairs has already conducted hearings on how to fight fake news, even as he noted the bill has a better chance of passing if President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. certifies it as urgent. "Meron na po kaming hearing diyan, naka-schedule na po. Pero siyempre lagi po akong nakatingin doon sa pagka na-certify yan ng pangulo, mabilis (We have conducted and scheduled hearings on the matter. But I am looking at a faster passage of the bill if the President certifies it as urgent)," he said. At least four bills on FOI have been filed in the Senate. These include: * SBN-100: People's Freedom of Information Act of 2022 by Sen. Grace Poe

* SBN-1101: People's Freedom of Information Act by Sen. Bong Revilla Padilla said the bill has a better chance of becoming a law if the President informs the Legislative Executive Development Advisory Council (LEDAC) that the proposed measure is a priority. Once the FOI bill becomes law, Padilla said, he is confident all government agencies will comply - and this will be a big help in fighting fake news. "Pagka naging batas yan e maobliga na pong sumunod diyan lahat na ahensya ng gobyerno... Dapat po kasama sa LEDAC yan kasi naniniwala ako na pagka parte ng LEDAC, may pakpak (Once it becomes law, all agencies must follow it. So it must be included in the list of priority bills. Once this happens, I believe it will be passed)," he said. Robin, Handang Isulong ang FOI Bill sa Senado Handang isulong ni Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla ang Freedom of Information (FOI) bill sa Senado para labanan ang fake news at maling impormasyon. Iginiit ni Padilla na nakagawa na ng pagdinig ukol sa fake news ang Senate Committee on Public Information and Mass Media na kanyang pinamumunuan, bagama't mas mainam kung i-certify itong priority bill ni Pangulong Ferdinand Marcos Jr. para tiyak na makausad. "Meron na po kaming hearing diyan, naka-schedule na po. Pero siyempre lagi po akong nakatingin doon sa pagka na-certify yan ng Pangulo, mabilis," aniya. Hindi bababa sa apat na panukalang batas ang ihinain sa Senado na may kinalaman sa FOI. Kabilang dito ang: * SBN-100: People's Freedom of Information Act of 2022 ni Sen. Grace Poe

* SBN-1101: People's Freedom of Information Act ni Sen. Bong Revilla Ayon kay Padilla, mas maganda ang magiging tsansa ng FOI bill na maipasa kung i-certify ito ng Pangulo bilang priority bill sa Legislative Executive Development Advisory Council (LEDAC). Sa oras na maging batas ang FOI bill, umaasa si Padilla na susundan na ito ng lahat na ahensya ng pamahalaan at magiging malaking tulong ito na labanan ang fake news. "Pagka naging batas yan e maobliga na pong sumunod diyan lahat na ahensya ng gobyerno... Dapat po kasama sa LEDAC yan kasi naniniwala ako na pagka parte ng LEDAC, may pakpak," aniya.