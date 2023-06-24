World Renowned Porcelain Capital City Aims Innovation Amid Cultural Preservation
The city has witnessed ceramics making for more than 2000 years, including over 1000 years for official kilns, and more than 600 years for imperial kilns
This time-honored porcelain capital city Jingdezhen aims to focus on the protection, inheritance, and innovation of ceramic culture.JINGDEZHEN, JIANGXI, CHINA, June 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Jingdezhen, a world renowned porcelain city, has speeded up porcelain industry relics and cultural heritage protection work by promoting the imperial kiln sites. The city raised nearly 10 billion yuan (about 1.43 billion US dollars) to build Taoyangli Imperial Kiln scenic area, and expanded the imperial Kiln site protection area from the initial 13.1 hectares to more than 320 hectares today.
From January to December 2022, Jingdezhen ceramic industrial output value was 66.537 billion yuan (about 9.51 billion US dollars), an increase of 28.95 percent to that of the previous year. The city witnessed 516 million yuan (about 73.71 million US dollars) of ceramic exports and 55.63 million yuan (about 7.95 million US dollars) of art ceramic exports last year, an increase of 148 percent and 89 percent to that of the previous year respectively, according to the statistics provided by Jingdezhen Customs.
Jingdezhen is a town in the south of the Yangtze River with a history of 2,000 years of pottery smelting and 1,000 years of imperial kilns because of the high quality of kaolin clay, abundant porcelain firing materials, convenient waterway transportation and many skilled craftsmen.
This time-honored porcelain capital city Jingdezhen aims to focus on the protection, inheritance, and innovation of ceramic culture. Taking advantage of its ancient ceramic culture, the city aims to build into a national ceramic culture protection, inheritance and innovation base, a world-famous ceramic culture tourism destination, and an international ceramic cultural exchange, cooperation and trading center.
The most craved porcelain from China were made by Jingdezhen’s workshops, fashioned from clay made smooth by skilled craftsmen, fired in kilns and then transported across the globe. Porcelain was one of China’s first globalized commodities, greatest export to the world, and main trading goods on the Maritime Silk Road.
The city has witnessed ceramic making for more than 2,000 years, including over 1,000 years for official kilns, and more than 600 years for imperial kilns. Due to its role as an official and royal kiln, it developed porcelain-making techniques that put it in a league of its own.
The development of the city is supported by the ceramic industry.
From 2021 on, Jingdezhen clearly put "advanced ceramics" as the main direction of industrial development, and set the goal of scaling up to 50 billion yuan (about 7.14 billion US dollars) by 2025.
The passion for and adoration of porcelain and the porcelain industry are deeply engrained in and permeate every corner of Jingdezhen, which is well placed for a brighter future, with its time-honored porcelain industry glowing with new vigor and vitality.
