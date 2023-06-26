Market Analysis: Feed and Aquafeed Market, Autonomous Ship Market, Electric Brake Booster Market forecast from 2023-2030

Market Analysis and Market Trends: Feed and Aquafeed Market, Autonomous Ship Market, Electric Brake Booster Market forecast from 2023-2030

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, USA, June 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Feed and Aquafeed Market is expected to grow from USD 429.60 Billion in 2022 to USD 596.40 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.80% during the forecast period. The increasing demand for high-quality animal protein, coupled with the growth of the aquaculture industry, is driving market growth. Growing awareness about sustainable and eco-friendly practices is pushing companies in the industry to produce healthier feed options.

There are three types of feed that are widely used in the aquaculture industry:

• Completed Feed

• Concentrated Feed

• Premixed Feed

Completed feed is a ready-to-use feed that contains all the necessary ingredients and nutrients required by fish. This type of feed is widely used in industrial aquaculture and is designed to provide accurate nutrition to fish. Concentrated feed is a type of feed that contains high levels of protein, vitamins, and minerals, and is added to other types of feed to increase the nutritional value. Premixed feed, on the other hand, is a type of feed that contains a blend of different ingredients, nutrients, and supplements. It is available in different forms, such as pellets, crumbles, and liquids.

Feed and aquafeed find application in various industries including:

• Poultry

• Ruminant

• Pig

• Aqua

• Others

In the poultry industry, feed is used to provide nutrition for chickens and other birds raised for their meat or eggs. Ruminants such as cows and sheep require feed to maintain their health and productivity. The pig industry relies heavily on feed to promote growth and ensure good health. Aquafeed is used to provide balanced nutrition for fish and other aquatic animals like shrimps, prawns, and crabs. Additionally, feed and aquafeed are also used in the pet food industry and in zoo and wildlife management.

According to market research, the Asia Pacific region is expected to dominate the Feed and Aquafeed market. This is mainly due to the high consumption of seafood in countries like China, India, and Japan. The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to hold a market share of around 50% of the global Feed and Aquafeed market. North America and Europe regions are also significant contributors to the market, with an expected market share of around 20-25% each. Latin America, Middle East, and Africa regions are also expected to experience growth in the market, with an expected market share of around 5-10% each.

The feed and aquafeed market has become highly competitive due to the increasing demand for seafood and animal protein across the globe. The market is highly fragmented and dominated by several players. The key players include Charoen Pokphand Group, New Hope Group, Cargill, Land O'Lakes, Wens Foodstuff Group, Haid Group, BRF S.A., ForFarmers, Tyson Foods, Nutreco, De Heus Animal Nutrition, Twins Group, JA Zen-Noh, Alltech, ACOLID, LIYUAN GROUP, Royal Agrifirm Group, NACF, WH Group, Tongwei Group.Moreover, Twins Group, JA Zen-Noh, Alltech, ACOLID, LIYUAN GROUP, Royal Agrifirm Group, NACF, WH Group, and Tongwei Group are other key players in the feed and aquafeed market. These companies are working towards developing new and innovative products that can cater to specific animal feeding requirements.

Charoen Pokphand Group, Cargill, and New Hope Group are the top three revenue-generating companies in the feed and aquafeed market, with sales of $24.45 billion, $21.95 billion, and $17.95 billion respectively in 2020.

The global Autonomous Ships market is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period of 2021 to 2026. The market is driven by the increasing demand for efficient and safe transportation, the need to reduce human error and maintenance cost, and the rising investments in the development of autonomous technologies. North America is anticipated to hold a substantial share of the market owing to the presence of major manufacturers and increasing government initiatives. The Autonomous Ships Market size is expected to grow from USD 29.00 Million in 2022 to USD 91.00 Million by 2030, at a CAGR of 17.83% during the forecast period.

The Autonomous Ships market is expected to be dominated by regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. North America is expected to have the largest market share with a valuation of around 40%, owing to the presence of key players and increasing investments in research and development activities. Europe is also anticipated to hold a significant share of the Autonomous Ships market, with a projected valuation of around 30%. The growth of the market in the European region can be attributed to the increasing demand from naval defense and commercial sectors. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth in the Autonomous Ships market with a projected market share of around 25%.

Maritime Autonomous Ships, also known as fully autonomous ships, are the largest type of autonomous ships and are used for commercial purposes. These ships are equipped with advanced technologies such as radar, GPS, and sensors, which allow them to operate without a crew. Small Autonomous Ships are smaller in size and are mainly used for research, surveillance, and detection purposes. These ships are equipped with sensors and other devices that can detect underwater mines and other hazards.

Autonomous ships have various applications in commercial and scientific, military, and security sectors. In commercial and scientific sectors, autonomous ships are used for transportation of goods and cargo, oceanographic research, exploration, and surveying. These ships are equipped with advanced sensors, communication technologies, and navigation systems that allow them to operate without human intervention. In military and security sectors, autonomous ships play a crucial role in coastal surveillance, border protection, and anti-submarine warfare.

The global autonomous ships market is highly competitive and fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional players. Some of the prominent players in the market include Kongsberg, Rolls-Royce, ASV, DARPA, NYK Line, Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, and HNA Group. The Kongsberg had a revenue of $1.38 billion in 2019, while Rolls-Royce had a revenue of $18.99 billion. NYK Line had a revenue of $19.23 billion, and Mitsui O.S.K. Lines had a revenue of $13.02 billion. These companies' investments in autonomous ship technology are expected to further increase their revenues and market share in the future.

The Electric Brake Booster Market Size is expected to grow from USD 2.30 Billion in 2022 to USD 13.50 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 28.44% during the forecast period. The Electric Brake Booster market is experiencing steady growth, with increasing demand from the automotive industry. This market is a niche segment for commercial vehicles such as heavy trucks, buses, trailers, and coaches. The major factors driving the revenue growth of the Electric Brake Booster market are the growing demand for fuel-efficient vehicles and the need for enhanced braking performance. The Electric Brake Boosters are designed to improve vehicle efficiency by reducing the pedal travel and providing instant braking support. Also, the stricter safety standards and regulations for commercial vehicles are driving the market growth of Electric Brake Boosters.

The global electric brake booster market is expected to grow significantly in the forecast period from 2021 to 2026. The Asia Pacific region is expected to dominate the electric brake booster market in the next few years. This growth is attributed to the increasing demand for advanced safety features and the rise in electric vehicle production in countries like China, Japan, and South Korea. The market share percent valuation of the Asia Pacific region is estimated to be around 45%.

North America and Europe are also expected to be significant players in the electric brake booster market, with market share percentages of around 25% and 20%, respectively. The growth in these regions is mainly driven by the increasing demand for electric vehicles, strict government regulations regarding vehicle safety, and the rising trend of autonomous driving.

The electric brake booster market is highly competitive, with several key players vying for dominance in the sector. Some of the major companies competing within the market include Bosch, ZF, HITACHI, Continental, Trinova, and Nasn Auto. These leading players of the electric brake booster market have been able to establish their dominance by providing innovative and value-added technological solutions catering to the evolving consumer requirements. They have also been actively pursuing strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations to expand their market reach and offer a broader range of products.

Some of the sales revenue figures of the above-listed companies are mentioned below:

- Bosch - $50 billion in FY2020

- Continental - $44.5 billion in FY 2020

- ZF - $36.3 billion in FY 2020

The Electric Brake Booster market has witnessed the emergence of two types of systems, namely are:

• Two-Box

• One-Box

Two-Box systems are generally built as a standalone unit, consisting of a master cylinder and an electronic booster motor. These types of boosters are suitable for medium to large-sized vehicles, where a high braking force is required. Two-Box systems are more complex compared to their One-Box counterparts. One-Box systems, on the other hand, combine the master cylinder and electronic booster motor in a single unit. This makes it a more space-efficient option for small-sized vehicles. The One-Box system further reduces production costs and reduces installation time. These systems are usually found in compact cars and electric vehicles.

Electric Brake Booster is a crucial component in the braking system of electric vehicles (EV), hybrid electric vehicles/plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (HEV/PHEV), and other vehicles. It amplifies the force applied by the driver on the brake pedal, ensuring efficient braking performance. In an EV, the Electric Brake Booster also helps in regenerative braking, converting the kinetic energy of the vehicle into electrical energy and storing it in the battery. In HEV/PHEVs, Electric Brake Booster is integrated with the brake-by-wire system, enabling precise control of the braking force and reducing energy wastage. In other vehicles, Electric Brake Booster improves the braking performance, reduces stopping distance, and increases vehicle safety.

