Westport Wednesday Festivities Close PRIDE Month with Special Deals

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- This last Wednesday, June 28, from 4 pm to 10 pm, Westport Wednesday will highlight many unique offerings at local establishments with special savings in honor of PRIDE month. The Westport District stands with the LGBTQ community and is a welcoming district for all people.

Westport embraces diversity, equality, and inclusion. The district is proud to showcase its commitment to fostering an environment where everyone can freely express their true selves and safely celebrate their identities.

A rainbow of offers for those who dine, sip, or shop will be offered at many establishments during June’s “Pride” Westport Wednesday.

• Atomic Cowboy, 4144 Pennsylvania Ave. - One topping slice & a beer for $6 AND $3 Jameson shots.

• Beer Kitchen, 435 Westport Rd. - Pride Month special drinks, the Rainbow Bear $12, and the Pride Punch $12. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Save Inc and Pride Haven.

• Broadway Café, 4106 Broadway Blvd. - $1 shots of espresso from 4 pm to 8 pm

• CaVa, 4149 Pennsylvania Ave. - Weird Wine Wednesday.

• Fat Sully’s, 4144 Pennsylvania Ave. - One topping slice & a beer for $6 AND $3 Jameson shots.

• Green Room Burgers & Beer, 4010 Pennsylvania Ave. Suite – Open patio and good times.

• Guy’s Deli, 4058 Pennsylvania Ave. - $2 off all deli sandwiches

• Harpo’s, 4109 Pennsylvania Ave. - $5 Select Boulevard cans, $4 tequila shots, AND $9.95 Burger & Fries.

• Kelly’s Westport Inn, 500 Westport Rd. - Meat Bingo, 6 pm to 8 pm.

• Offkey Karaoke, 510 Westport Rd., Suite 100 - $22/hour room fees AND $2 wells.

• Tin Roof, 424 Westport Rd. - Happy Hour from 4 pm to 6 pm AND $5 Call liquors from 7 pm to close.

• Westport Café, 4128 419 Westport Rd. -Happy Hour all night.

• The Bunker, 4056 Broadway Blvd. - 20% off (some exclusions apply) on all purchases

• The Mail Center, 4050 Pennsylvania Ave. - 15% off Pride merchandise while supplies last.

• World Market, 535 Westport Rd. - Free gift to the first 25 shoppers and 15% off purchases for all NEW World Market reward members (free loyalty program) – excludes alcohol.

• Rudy Bears Jui Jitsu, 4030 Broadway Blvd. - Beginners Yoga class 11 am and 6:30 pm.

• Spa On Penn, 4143 Pennsylvania Ave. - 20% off all facial services, including waxing. Laser Hair Removal at the regular waxing price for the same area. 20% off all retail products.

"Westport imagines the day that coming out and being oneself going out is not met by hate," said Lexie Boyd, Special Events Manager of the Westport Entertainment District. "Those within the LGBTQ+ community and their allies will find June’s Westport Wednesday a celebratory occasion for PRIDE."

ABOUT WESTPORT

Founded as an independent town in 1833, Westport is both the most historic neighborhood and the original entertainment district in Kansas City, featuring more than 50 restaurants, 30 bars, 20 patios, and 30 shops. Its emphasis on local and authentic offerings is still evident today as it houses the region’s largest concentration of original and locally owned businesses. Its historic, pedestrian-scaled buildings are “Where the Locals Go” for tasty eateries, trendy boutiques, nightlife hot spots, and indulgent personal service enterprises. Westport is between 39th Street and 43rd Street to the north and south and between Main Street and Southwest Trafficway to the east and west. westportkcmo.com Westport’s Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter.