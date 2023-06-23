Amended Bidding Law passed towards a complete legal framework for bidding

VIETNAM, June 23 - HÀ NỘI — The amended Law on Bidding has been passed at the ongoing fifth session of the 15th National Assembly on Friday.

With 460/474 deputies present in favour (accounting for 93.12 per cent of the total number of NA deputies), the Law was easily passed and consists of 10 chapters (unchanged) and 96 articles (reduced by three compared to the draft law submitted to the NA).

The passing of the law is expected to create a complete, synchronous and unified legal framework on bidding, procurement and use of state capital.

Many regulations were also supplemented in order to solve difficulties and problems as well as enhance the efficiency of contractor selection, and improve the effectiveness of the implementation of the provisions of the law on bidding.

Regarding regulations on centralised bid system, the purchase of drugs, chemicals, and medical equipment, Lê Quang Mạnh said, the NA Standing Committee had directed relevant agencies and committees to coordinate with each other and work with deputies to discuss areas of bidding related to health sector.

Agencies had specified regulations on concentrated buying of rare drugs and those that are purchased in small quantities.

They also reviewed regulations on selection of contractors to supply chemicals and medical equipment besides supplementing regulations on payment from the health insurance fund in case private medical examination and treatment establishments do not choose to apply the provisions of the Bidding Law.

They also amended regulations on health establishments being entitled to make their own decisions on procurement.

Prohibited acts in bidding activities have also been reviewed and revised. — VNS