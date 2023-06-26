GJK Facility Services Supports lighthouse Foundation

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, June 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Gjk Facility Services Gives Support to Lighthouse Foundation

Earlier this year GJK launched its new social impact program, GJK Giving Back, of which Lighthouse Foundation is the proud beneficiary. Built around four pillars; Philanthropic, Volunteering, Workplace Giving and Employment, the program has been designed so GJK employees can get involved.

“Working with charities, not-for-profits and organisations we already support, like Lighthouse Foundation, the

GJK Giving Back program will build on these relationships to create shared value partnerships,” said CEO Elias Stamas.

“Giving back and doing good has always been part of GJK’s DNA thanks to our Founder and Managing Director, George Stamas and this program just takes this to the next level enabling our employees to participate and give back to.”

We proudly welcome GJK into our community.

Their generosity and efforts across these areas will help Lighthouse continue to support the young people who need a home so that they can continue to heal and thrive.