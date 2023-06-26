Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,021 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 461,808 in the last 365 days.

GJK Facility Services supports Lighthouse Foundation

GJK Facility Services Supports lighthouse Foundation

GJK Facility Services Gives back Supporting The lighthouse Foundation”
— GJK Media Relations

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, June 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Gjk Facility Services Gives Support to Lighthouse Foundation

Earlier this year GJK launched its new social impact program, GJK Giving Back, of which Lighthouse Foundation is the proud beneficiary. Built around four pillars; Philanthropic, Volunteering, Workplace Giving and Employment, the program has been designed so GJK employees can get involved.

“Working with charities, not-for-profits and organisations we already support, like Lighthouse Foundation, the
GJK Giving Back program will build on these relationships to create shared value partnerships,” said CEO Elias Stamas.

“Giving back and doing good has always been part of GJK’s DNA thanks to our Founder and Managing Director, George Stamas and this program just takes this to the next level enabling our employees to participate and give back to.”
We proudly welcome GJK into our community.

Their generosity and efforts across these areas will help Lighthouse continue to support the young people who need a home so that they can continue to heal and thrive.

Media relations Missy Chu
GJK Facility Services
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

You just read:

GJK Facility Services supports Lighthouse Foundation

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Law, Media, Advertising & PR, Politics, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more