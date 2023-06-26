George Stamas Director of GJK Facility Services FMA Director raise money Kid's Cancer Project

Kids cancer Project Raise $100,000 with help of George Stamas Directo GJK Facility Services

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, June 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Melbourne’s Grand Hyatt welcomed the best in facilities management when the annual FM Industry Awards for Excellence was held on 15 November.

While the black tie dinner celebrated a year of industry leadership, innovation and achievement, there was also a philanthropic element, with $20,000 donated to The Kids’ Cancer Project, charity partner of the Facility Management Australia (FMA).

FMA represent and support professionals and organisations responsible for the operational management of Australia’s built environments. The peak national industry body provides a range of services to members, including advocacy and industry standards development, research, networking and information based events and seminars, education and professional development opportunities and support for special interest groups.

The Kids’ Cancer Project is an independent national charity funding childhood cancer research. CEO and former Wallaby Owen Finegan said the charity is deeply grateful to have been affiliated with FMA for over 12 months.

“During that time the FMA have donated over $100,000 to childhood cancer research,” Finegan said. “They have been relentless in their fundraising efforts, holding conferences, golf days, lunches and gala dinners with The Kids’ Cancer Project as sole beneficiary.”

At last year’s awards ceremony, the industry raised just over $9,000. Finegan said he was overwhelmed to have doubled that amount this year.

George Stamas, Director of GJK Facillity

“The event truly brought out the best in the industry,” he said. “My team could barely keep up with raffle ticket sales and donations throughout the evening. The team at GJK Facility Services gave an extraordinary $6,000.”