George Stamas GJK Facility Services Philanthropy giving back to community

George Stamas, president of GJK Facility Services, is committed to giving back to the community. Provide a wide range of services to help those in need

MELBOURNE , VICTORIA , AUSTRALIA, June 26, 2023

One of our proudest community projects is the Public Tenant Employment Program we co-founded in 2003 when awarded the cleaning, grounds, maintenance and wastewater contract at the Collingwood and Atherton Gardens Public Housing Estates in Victoria. Our supported employment framework was an overwhelming success, enabling long-lasting changes for tenant employees, including financial autonomy, breaking the cycle of unemployment and providing opportunities for families.

The successful program was recognised several times. In 2006, when awarded the H Bruce Russell International Global Innovators Award for the program’s innovation and the significant impact it has had on long-term unemployment and local community, and in 2011 for the Australian Business Award for the Community Contribution Award. Today the program is going stronger than ever, with a good portion of the workforce for the contract still coming from the housing estates.

