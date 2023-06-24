Governor Newsom Announces Appointments 6.23.23

Published: Jun 23, 2023

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:

Andreas “AJ” Johansson, of Murrieta, has been appointed to the Wildfire Technology Research and Development Review Advisory Board. Johansson has served as a Fire Captain at the City of Corona Fire Department since 2001. Johansson has been an Adjunct Faculty Member at Mt. San Antonio College since 2007. He was a Fire Apparatus Engineer-Paramedic for CAL FIRE from 2001 to 2005. Johansson was an EMT-1 and EMT Paramedic for American Medical Response from 1998 to 2001. He was a Seasonal Firefighter for the United States Forest Service from 1994 to 1998. Johansson was a Volunteer Firefighter for the Riverside County Fire Department from 1993 to 2005. He earned a Master of Science degree in Geospatial Information Technologies from Delta State University and a Bachelor of Science degree in Fire Service Administration from Eastern Oregon University. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Johansson is registered without party preference.

Ashish Kakkad, of San Diego, has been appointed to the Wildfire Technology Research and Development Review Advisory Board. Kakkad has served as a Technology Manager for the County of San Diego since 2022. Kakkad earned a Master of Business Administration degree in Technology Management from Western Governors University and a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science from the University of California, Riverside. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Kakkad is registered without party preference.

Jason Johnson, of Napa, has been appointed to the Milton Marks “Little Hoover” Commission on California State Government Organization and Economy. Johnson was Managing Partner at Founders Den from 2011 to 2022. He was Founder and Chief Executive Officer at August Home Inc. from 2012 to 2021. Johnson was Vice President of Marketing and Business Development at Dolby Laboratories Inc. from 2004 to 2010. He was Vice President of Marketing and Business Development at Global IP Solutions from 2001 to 2002. Johnson was Channel Marketing Manager at Tut Systems from 1996 to 1997. He was Distribution Channel Manager at Apple Computer Inc. from 1993 to 1996. Johnson is a member of the Land Trust of Napa County Board of Trustees and Founders Pledge. He is treasurer on the Blue Oak School Board of Trustees. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from Pepperdine University. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Johnson is registered without party preference.

###