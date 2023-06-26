GJK Facility Services Supports Hunger Project Empowering Women

GJK Facility Services has been investing in The Hunger Project since 2015. They’ve continued to show long term, committed partnership with The Hunger Project.

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, June 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- GJK Facility Services has been investing in The Hunger Project since 2015. They’ve continued to show long term, committed partnership with The Hunger Project’s work. They first invested in the community of Bougue to bring it to Self-Reliance and now they’re committing to do the same for the community of Akode, Ghana.

GJK first invested in the community of Bougue to bring it to Self-Reliance, and they’re now committing to doing the same for the community of Akode, Ghana. The Hunger Project’s work is based on the belief that the people who are closest to the problem are also the best equipped to solve it. That’s why GJK’s investment is so important – it helps to empower the people who are directly affected by hunger and poverty.

AI-generated by www.einpresswire.com/ai