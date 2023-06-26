Danae Bosler, unveils art

The Mayor of Yarra city council, councillor Danae Bosler, GJK Facility services Indigenous art

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, June 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- George Stamas GJK Facility Services is a firm believer that businesses can – and should – change lives. In 2016 he began supporting and mentoring a young Indigenous entrepreneur through GJK.

That entrepreneur was Jasmine Groves, a young Indigenous woman, passionate about operating a successful company to create opportunities for Aboriginal people through employment and career pathways.

George has helped Jasmine achieve this passion and their joint vision has led to the establishment of GJK Indigenous Solutions. GJK’s joint venture partnership with GJK Indigenous Solutions has enabled Jasmine to become one of the most respected and attractive employers of our first nations people in the facility management industry. GJK Indigenous Solutions is a proud Aboriginal owned and operated commercial cleaning and associated services company.

Commissioned by our Founder and Managing Director, George Stamas, the mural represents the coming together of GJK Facility Services and GJK Indigenous Solutions.

As explained by artist Arkie “this piece references contemporary Indigenous symbolism and movement to depict the coming together of people to create and achieve goals. The circular formations show these meeting places. Each individual is represented by the small dots that make up the meeting places and collaboration which helps to achieve a common goal. The lines connecting each place show the travelled paths between each project and between people.”

