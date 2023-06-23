Governor Abbott Updates Severe Weather Disaster Declaration In June 2023

TEXAS, June 23 - June 23, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Proclamation

TO ALL TO WHOM THESE PRESENTS SHALL COME:

WHEREAS, I, GREG ABBOTT, Governor of the State of Texas, issued a disaster proclamation on Friday, June 16, 2023, certifying the severe weather and tornadoes that began on June 14, 2023, and included severe storms, large hail, heavy rainfall, flash flooding, tornadoes, and hazardous wind gusts that caused widespread and severe property damage, injury, or loss of life in Ochiltree and Cass counties; and

WHEREAS, on June 17, 2023, I amended that proclamation to also declare a disaster in Franklin, Harrison, Marion, Upshur, and Wood counties; and

WHEREAS, on June 19, 2023, I amended that proclamation to also declare a disaster in Camp, Gregg, Hopkins, Panola, Smith, and Titus counties; and

WHEREAS, on June 21, 2023, I amended that proclamation to also declare a disaster in Morris and Shelby counties; and

WHEREAS, on June 22, 2023, I amended that proclamation to also declare a disaster in Motley, Nolan, Fisher, Jones, Kent, and Stonewall counties;

NOW, THEREFORE, in accordance with the authority vested in me by Section 418.014 of the Texas Government Code, I do hereby amend the aforementioned proclamation and declare a disaster in these additional counties: Montgomery and Leon counties.

Pursuant to Section 418.017 of the Texas Government Code, I authorize the use of all available resources of state government and of political subdivisions that are reasonably necessary to cope with this disaster.

Pursuant to Section 418.016 of the Texas Government Code, any regulatory statute prescribing the procedures for conduct of state business or any order or rule of a state agency that would in any way prevent, hinder, or delay necessary action in coping with this disaster shall be suspended upon written approval of the Office of the Governor. However, to the extent that the enforcement of any state statute or administrative rule regarding contracting or procurement would impede any state agency's emergency response that is necessary to protect life or property threatened by this declared disaster, I hereby authorize the suspension of such statutes and rules for the duration of this declared disaster.

In accordance with the statutory requirements, copies of this proclamation shall be filed with the applicable authorities.

IN TESTIMONY WHEREOF, I have hereunto signed my name and have officially caused the Seal of State to be affixed at my office in the City of Austin, Texas, this the 23rd day of June, 2023.

GREG ABBOTT

Governor

ATTESTED BY:

JANE NELSON

