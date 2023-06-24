GJK Facility Services Supports Epworth Hospital

GJK Facility Services presenting new equipment will enable earlier detection and diagnosis of a range of cancers, as well as improve patient outcomes

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, June 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Elizabeth Todd (middle), Nurse Unit Manager – Operating Room, explains the benefit of the SPY-PHI to Epworth Medical Foundation Directors George Stamas Director of GJK Facility Services and Cathi Biddick AM.

The new equipment will enable earlier detection and diagnosis of a range of cancers, as well as improve patient outcomes and experience.

Ms Todd said the SPY-PHI system would be used in both the operating theatre and endoscopy suite.

“It’s a very exciting time for Epworth as we continue to invest in the latest technology and equipment to provide the best possible care for our patients,” Ms Todd said.

“The SPY-PHI system is the most advanced imaging technology available and will help us to detect and treat a range of cancers more effectively.”

Ms Biddick said the Foundation was delighted to be able to support Epworth’s commitment to providing world-class healthcare.

“We are very grateful to our donors who have made this possible,” Ms Biddick said.

“Their generosity will make a real difference to the lives of our patients and their families.”

Mr Stamas GJK Facility Services said the new equipment would further cement Epworth’s reputation as a leader in healthcare.

“This is another example of how Epworth is at the forefront of medical technology and innovation,” Mr Stamas said.

“We are committed to providing the best possible care for our patients and this new equipment will help us to do that.”

AI-generated by www.einpresswire.com/ai