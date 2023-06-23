Northwest Plumbing, Heating and AC Offers 24 Hour AC Service During These Hot Summer Months in the Quad Cities

/EIN News/ -- Davenport, June 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Davenport, Iowa -

Northwest Plumbing, Heating & AC, an HVAC and plumbing company based in Davenport, IA, wants to emphasize their 24 hour air conditioning service for the hot summer months in the Quad Cities area. With the hot temperatures this summer, no one wants to come home where the air conditioner is not working properly. A simple phone call to Northwest and their AC experts will soon be there, troubleshooting the AC unit to enable the home to be cool and comfortable once again.

Bill Durand, general manager at Northwest, says, “Call Northwest and you’ll quickly realize that our top priority is to keep you and your family comfortable. We’re here for you 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Our qualified technicians are skilled not only in replacing broken units but also in repairing your units to save you money. And our White Glove Guarantee provides you with assurance our technicians will leave your home as clean as it was before their arrival.”

Their AC services include all cooling requirements for homes and commercial businesses in the Quad Cities area. These include: air conditioner repair & installation, annual AC system check, air purification & air quality systems, mini-split ductless cooling, whole house humidification, mini-splits (ductless cooling), zoning, and service partner agreements. Those who want to know more about Northwest or get helpful information and advice about plumbing, AC, and furnace can visit their YouTube channel.

To ensure that the air conditioner, plumbing, or furnace is always in the best condition, they have developed the service partner agreement. Through this agreement, customers become partners with Northwest and get to receive a yearly preventative maintenance plan. The benefits of being a service partner of Northwest Plumbing include: one high-performance tune-up each year for the unit or units indicated in the agreement; one priority service for all of the service partner’s needs; no emergency service fees, which means no charges for weekend and after hours services; 10 percent discount for as long as the customer is a service partner with Northwest; services provided by professional and qualified technicians; 100 percent satisfaction guarantee, which means they will fix anything that the customer is not satisfied with or the customer doesn’t have to pay; postcard reminders for the yearly maintenance check; and transferable agreement, which means it can be transferred to the customer’s new home or to the buyer of the home.

The high quality of their services is proven by the huge number of highly positive reviews they have been receiving from customers. They have an overall rating of 4.8 out of 5 stars on Google after getting almost 700 reviews. In a recent review, More B. gave them five stars and said, “I was having some leaks from my outside spigots when I hooked up my hoses. Nick came out and took a look. He cleaned the treads and sprayed some lubricant on them. He tested them with his tester hose and the leaks were gone. He was also kind enough to hook my hoses back up and made sure there wasn't any leaks. Well I felt like an idiot for such a simple problem but Nick reassured me it is more common than you think. So thanks Nick.”

Launched in 1923, Northwest Plumbing, Heating & AC has earned the reputation of being one of the leading providers of residential plumbing and heating and cooling services in the Quad Cities and in the surrounding areas. Northwest is a member of the Nexstar Network, which is a group of industry leaders who are focused on providing quality services and earning the respect of their customers. The mission of Northwest is to ensure the comfort of customers and their family members, through their various plumbing, heating, and AC services.

Those who require air conditioning repair services can visit the Northwest Plumbing Heating & AC website or contact them through the phone or by email. They are open 24 hours a day, every day.

Bill Durand