Mini Mall Storage Announce 2 Months Free Offer For A Selection Of Units In Its Anderson, South Carolina Location

Anderson, South Carolina – Mini Mall Storage is excited to announce a 2 months free offer for a selection of its storage units, such as drive up and interior options, to welcome in the new busy summer season in its Anderson, South Carolina location.

The units in the offer currently include the following sizes:

5’ x 5’

5’ x 15’

10’ x 15’

10’ x 30’

16’ x 16’

Customers can access the offer, as well as other units that are available, through the company’s user-friendly website, which prioritizes convenience by providing customers with a simple five-step unit reservation process and an intuitive live chat service.

A spokesperson from Mini Mall Storage said, “No matter how much or little you are storing, you can count on Mini Mall Storage to have a wide selection of storage unit options. We offer self storage unit sizes ranging from 5′ x 5′ to 10′ x 30′ for home organization projects, full-scale office renovations, and everything in between.”

Always On Guard

Mini Mall Storage provides customers in Anderson, South Carolina, a simple online experience and enhanced security through unique passcodes and gate systems that are designed to prioritize their time and belongings.

Whether families are looking for a small storage unit to store seasonal holiday decorations or are large companies requiring more space or multiple units to conveniently place excess furniture and stock, Mini Mall Storage offers a range of storage unit sizes and prices to help you store, no matter what you need.

Additionally, by choosing Mini Mall Storage for storage in Anderson, SC, customers can rely on several efficient and specialist security methods to ensure their belongings are kept safe. These include:

24-hour video surveillance

Cylinder locks

Fully fenced properties

A Call Center with extended hours

Illuminated facilities

Coded gate access with unique passcodes

Customers can find Mini Mall Storage’s Anderson, South Carolina storage facility on the Highway 28 bypass near the Anderson Regional Airport and Anderson University, making it an easy stop for both locals and companies searching for efficient storage options in the Anderson, West Anderson, Homeland Park, Centerville, and Northlake communities.

About Mini Mall Storage

Mini Mall Storage makes renting self storage in Anderson, South Carolina, a hassle-free experience by providing easy-to-access drive-up units, secure indoor storage units, an attentive customer service team, and several payment options, including autopay.

Whether customers are students looking for summer storage, a business leader looking for a long-term inventory or supply storage solution, or a local needing a place to keep boxes or furniture during a move, Mini Mall Storage offers small closet-sized storage units to large units suitable for holding big items during a move at its convenient location in Anderson, South Carolina.

More information

To find out more about Mini Mall Storage and its 2 months free offer for a selection of storage units in Anderson, South Carolina, please visit the website at https://www.minimallstorage.com/self-storage/south-carolina/anderson/862-hwy-28-bypass/.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/mini-mall-storage-announce-2-months-free-offer-for-a-selection-of-units-in-its-anderson-south-carolina-location/

