Jourdan Announces Name Change to “Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc.”

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, June 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JOURDAN RESOURCES INC. (TSXV: JOR; OTCQB: JORF; FRA: 2JR1) (the “Company“) is pleased to announce that the Company has changed its name to “Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc.” (“Consolidated Lithium”). Subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”), trading of the Company’s shares on the TSXV under the new name, new ticker symbol “CLM”, and new CUSIP number 209416106 is expected to commence when markets open on June 28, 2023.



The Company’s shareholders approved the name change, among other matters, at the Company’s annual and special meeting of shareholders held on June 13, 2023. For additional details of the meeting, please see the management information circular of the Company dated May 11, 2023, which is available under the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com.

“Jourdan has enjoyed a long and illustrious life as an exploration company. However, we are now focused on working with our neighbor, North American Lithium, to advance Jourdan to its next phase. We wanted stakeholders to take note of this strategic shift through the name change,” said Rene Bharti, chief executive officer of Jourdan. “We chose the new name and ticker symbol because of their similarities to the former name and ticker symbol of Consolidated Thompson Iron Mines, a formerly TSX-listed company. Consolidated Thompson achieved tremendous success under the leadership of Richard Quesnel, Jourdan’s recently appointed executive chairman.”

About Consolidated Lithium

Consolidated Lithium is a Canadian junior mining exploration company currently trading under the symbol “JOR” on the TSX Venture Exchange and “2JR1” on the Stuttgart Stock Exchange. The Company is focused on the acquisition, exploration, production, and development of mining properties. The Company’s properties are in Quebec, Canada, primarily in the spodumene-bearing pegmatites of the La Corne Batholith, around North American Lithium’s Quebec lithium mine.

