Governor McKee Kicks Off 2023 Providence-Newport Ferry Season

RHODE ISLAND, June 23 - PROVIDENCE, RI – Governor Dan McKee, Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) Director Peter Alviti, Jr., Federal Highway Administration Rhode Island Division Administrator Derek Torey, Rhode Island Commerce Chief Marketing Officer Anika Kimble-Huntley, Providence Mayor Brett Smiley, and Seastreak President James Baker today kicked off the 2023 Providence-Newport Ferry season. The popular service returns for its eighth season today, Friday, June 23 with four daily roundtrips seven days a week. The ferry also makes weekend stops in Bristol.

"The Providence-Newport Ferry has quickly become part of the fabric of summer in Rhode Island," Governor McKee said. "It is an affordable, fun, and smart way to travel between these two great cities, supporting our tourism economy in an environmentally positive way."

"Every summer the Providence-Newport Ferry makes connecting communities from all across the Ocean State accessible and affordable," said Providence Mayor Brett Smiley. "I'm thrilled to welcome visitors from near and far to take advantage of this travel alternative when visiting our beautiful city this summer season."

"This fast ferry is the most scenic and convenient way to get between Newport and Providence, and we are thrilled to kick off another season thanks to the State's continuance of this popular service," said Newport Mayor Xay Khamsyvoravong.

RIDOT began the service in 2016 to provide an alternative to automobile travel between the two cities, which avoids the congestion, cost, and hassle associated with driving and parking while also reducing vehicle emissions. To date, 250,000 passengers have ridden the ferry.

"Year after year, the Providence-Newport Ferry continues to be a very successful and popular choice for travel between Providence and Newport," Director Alviti said. "Utilizing federal funding for projects that reduce congestion and improve air quality by reducing vehicle emissions, we've been able to divert nearly a quarter million people off the roads for trips between Rhode Island's most visited cities."

"Tourism is one of Rhode Island's biggest industries and is vital to our economic success, particularly the busy summer travel season," said Kimble-Huntley. "This ferry service provides us with another tool to help market the state and make it easier for residents and travelers to get across the bay and visit two of our most important and celebrated tourist destinations: Providence and Newport."

"We're proud to partner with Rhode Island to provide federal funding to support this popular ferry service, which provides a climate friendly alternative for local travel," said Torrey. "Under President Biden's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, we're helping to fund transportation projects like this one to connect people with jobs and other key destinations that are important to the local economy and communities across Rhode Island."

Seastreak again will be the operator this year utilizing the ferry Ocean State. The cost to ride the ferry remains unchanged from last year, $12 each way for adults, and $6 each way for children, seniors, those with disabilities, and Medicare cardholders. Bikes and pets are allowed aboard for no additional charge. Free parking is available in the Providence terminal at 25 India St., Providence.

The ferry season will run through Columbus Day weekend. Service to Bristol is part of the trip to and from Newport and will operate on weekends through Labor Day weekend. RIDOT will also run special ferries for those going to the Bristol Fourth of July Parade.

Tickets are available now online at www.RideTheBayRI.com or by calling 1-800-BOATRIDE. Tickets will be available starting on the first day of service at the Providence ferry terminal. Those departing from the Newport ferry terminal at Perrotti Park, 39 America's Cup Ave., or the Bristol ferry terminal at the Bristol Maritime Center, 127 Thames St., can buy their tickets online or on the boat.

Another popular feature returning this year is an agreement for joint ticketing that allows passengers riding Amtrak trains to purchase rail and ferry tickets to Newport at the same time. RIDOT also will continue to provide a free RIPTA shuttle bus between the Providence ferry terminal and popular locations in the city, including the Providence train station, the Rhode Island Convention Center, and Kennedy Plaza.

The Providence-Newport ferry is made possible by RhodeWorks, RIDOT's ongoing commitment to repair structurally deficient bridges and bring Rhode Island's transportation infrastructure into a state of good repair, promote economic development, and create jobs. Learn more at www.ridot.net/RhodeWorks.

