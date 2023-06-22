Laboratory Information Bulletins

|LIB4631
|Analysis of Oxytetracycline, Chloramphenicol, and Florfenicol in Lobster and Crab Tissue Using Liquid Chromatography - Triple Quadrupole Mass Spectrometry (LC-MS/MS)
|LIB4632
|Application of an On-Line Restricted Access Material (RAM)/Liquid Chromatography/Tandem Mass Spectrometry Method for the Rapid Determination of Veterinary Drug Residues in Fish
|LIB4633
|Qualitative analysis of color additives in hair conditioner products by UPLC with Photo Diode Array detection
|LIB4634
|Quantitative Determination of Oxytetracycline in Six Aquaculture Commodities by Rapid and Sensitive UHPLC-MS/MS
|LIB4635
|Determination of Crude Protein Content in Diverse Standard Reference Materials and Infant Formulas Using the Dumas Combustion Method
|LIB4636
|A Rapid Liquid Chromatography-Fluorescence Detection (UPLC/FLD) for the Quantitative Analysis of Avermectin Residues in Salmon and Trout
|LIB4637
|Determination and Confirmation Analysis of Lufenuron Residues in Salmon and Trout Tissue by Liquid Chromatography-Tandem Mass Spectrometry Atmospheric Pressure Chemical Ionization (LC-MS/MS APCI)
|LIB4638
|Validation of an Analytical Method for the Detection and Quantification of Glyphosate and Related Residues in Food
|LIB4639
|Detection of aequorin-2 protein in dietary supplements using mass spectrometry protein sequence analysis
|LIB4640
|Sensitive and Accurate Multi-Class Veterinary Drug Analytical Method Validation for Shell Eggs Using Liquid Chromatography-Tandem Mass Spectrometry
|LIB4641
|Identification of a Universal Enrichment Broth for Simultaneous Enrichment of Salmonella spp., E. coli O157:H7 and Listeria monocytogenes
|LIB4642
|Multiclass Screening Method Using Automated Solid-Phase Extraction Directly Coupled to a Mass Spectrometer for Drug Residues in Honey
|LIB4643
|Color Additive Analysis in Foods and Cosmetics using UPLC with Extended Photo-Diode Array Detection
|LIB4644
|Analysis of Avermectin Residues in Game Meats (Bison, Deer, Elk, and Rabbit) by Liquid Chromatography-Tandem Mass Spectrometry (LC-MS/MS)
|LIB4645
| Expanding LIB 4615 and LIB4616 to include additional chemical contaminants in the analysis of tilapia, salmon, eel and shrimp using Liquid Chromatography High-Resolution Mass Spectrometry (LC-HRMS)
|LIB4646
|Triphenylmethane Dye Residue Analysis in Raw and Processed Aquaculture Products by AOAC Official Method of Analysis 2012.25
|LIB4647
|Analysis of Peptide Antibiotics in Milk using High Resolution Mass Spectrometry (HRMS)
|LIB4648
|Determination of Pentobarbital in Tallow Using Liquid Chromatography Tandem Mass Spectrometry (LC-MS/MS)
|LIB4649
|2017 update of the matrix extension data for the VIDAS Salmonella (SLM) AOAC Official Method 2004.03 captured in the Field Accomplishment Computerized Tracking System (FACTS)
|LIB4650
|Pesticide matrix extension validation for grasshoppers/chapulines using QuEChERS extraction with GC-MS/MS and LC-MS/MS detection
|LIB4651
|Rapid Determination of Hypoglycin A in Ackee by Liquid Chromatography/Tandem mass spectrometry
|LIB4652
|Screen for Steroids using Gas Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry
|LIB4653
|Multiclass Veterinary Drug Residue Method for Aquaculture Products Using LC-MS/MS
|LIB4654
|Quantitative Determination of Bisphenol-A in Tuna using Liquid Chromatography Tandem Mass Spectrometry
|LIB4655
|Evaluation of the QIAcube and the MicroSEQ D2 LSU rDNA system for the identification of fungal isolates from medical products
|LIB4656
|Report of a Single Laboratory Validation Study: Platform Extension of the Simplex Real-time PCR Method for Detection of Prohibited Materials in Animal Feed
|LIB4657
|A Simplex Real-time PCR Method for Detection of Prohibited Materials in Animal Feed on the Applied Biosystems 7500 Fast System
|LIB4658
|Listeria monocytogenes Identification by Subtyping MALDI-TOF MS Biotyper Analysis
|LIB4659
|LC-MS/MS Determination of Gyromitrin in Mushrooms as a Method to Identify False Morel Mushrooms
|LIB4660R
|Multiclass, Multiresidue Method for the Quantitation and Confirmation of over 110 Vet Drugs in Game Meat (Bison, Deer, Elk, and Rabbit) by Rapid Polarity Switching Liquid Chromatography-Tandem Mass Spectrometry (LC-MS/MS) (CARTS Project No. IR01040)
|LIB4661
|Review of the validation status of regulated matrices for the VIDAS™ Salmonella (SLM) AOAC Official Method 2004.03: 2018 Matrix Extension Data
|LIB4662
|Extraction of light and heavy filth from lipstick
|LIB4663
|Review of the VIDAS-Listeria (AOAC OMA 999.06) method-matrix extension data from FDA regulatory activities from 2016 through 2019
|LIB4664a
|Comparing the VIDAS-Salmonella (SLM) and VIDAS-Salmonella Easy (SLM Easy) Methods using Method-Matrix Extension Validation Data
|LIB4665
|Determination of pentobarbital in ingredients of animal origin and in finished pet foods using liquid chromatography tandem mass spectrometry (LC-MS/MS) CARTS: IR01702
|LIB4666
|Optimization of a Positive Control for the Feed Extraction and Real-time PCR Method Used in the Bovine Spongiform Encephalopathy Program
|LIB4667
|Enhancements to LIB 4560 to include method modifications, and additional drug residues in honey using LC-MS/MS
|LIB4668
|Appropriateness of the VIDAS Listeria Method (AOAC Official Method 999.06) for Screening Crab Meat Enrichments for the Presence of Listeria monocytogenes
|LIB4669
|Evaluation of Matrix-Assisted Laser Desorption Ionization-Time of Flight Mass Spectrometry (MALDI-TOF MS) for the Rapid Identification of Fungi
|LIB4670
|Quantitation of Methanol, Ethanol and Isopropanol in Gel Hand Sanitizer Product by Gas Chromatography-Flame Ionization Detection (GC-FID)
|LIB4671
|Confirmatory Analysis of Honey for Sildenafil and Tadalafil by LC-MS/MS
|LIB4672
|A Single Lab Validation for Species Identification of Campylobacter jejuni utilizing the VITEK-MS system
|LIB4673
|Updates to LIBs #4615/4616 Screening Method for Veterinary Drug Residues using LC-HRMS: Validation in Shrimp
|LIB4674
|Identification and Quantitation of Benzene Impurity in Sunscreen Product by Headspace Gas Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry Detection (HSGC-MS)
|LIB4675
|Identification and Quantitation of Oxybenzone, Octocrylene, Avobenzone, Octinoxate, Homosalate and Octisalate in Sunscreen Products by High Performance Liquid Chromatography-Diode Array Detection (HPLC-DAD)
|LIB4676
|Validation of an LC-MS/MS Method for the Determination of 26 Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS) in Animal Foods
|LIB4678
|Modifications to LIB 4597 for the analysis of nitrofuran metabolites and chloramphenicol in aquaculture products using LC-MS/MS
|LIB4679
|Detection of Fluorescent Brightening Agents Tinopal CBS-X and FB28 in food matrices using UPLC with tandem PDA/FLR detection
|LIB4680
|Single Laboratory Validation for the Determination of Six Biogenic Amines in Canned Tuna with Liquid-Liquid Extraction and Liquid Chromatography- Tandem Mass Spectrometry
|LIB4681
|New Method to Power High Frequency Tanning Lamps with Varied Parameters for Measuring Ultraviolet Radiation Lamp Output Power
|LIB4682
