Laboratory Information Bulletins

LIB4631 Analysis of Oxytetracycline, Chloramphenicol, and Florfenicol in Lobster and Crab Tissue Using Liquid Chromatography - Triple Quadrupole Mass Spectrometry (LC-MS/MS)

LIB4632 Application of an On-Line Restricted Access Material (RAM)/Liquid Chromatography/Tandem Mass Spectrometry Method for the Rapid Determination of Veterinary Drug Residues in Fish

LIB4633 Qualitative analysis of color additives in hair conditioner products by UPLC with Photo Diode Array detection

LIB4634 Quantitative Determination of Oxytetracycline in Six Aquaculture Commodities by Rapid and Sensitive UHPLC-MS/MS

LIB4635 Determination of Crude Protein Content in Diverse Standard Reference Materials and Infant Formulas Using the Dumas Combustion Method

LIB4636 A Rapid Liquid Chromatography-Fluorescence Detection (UPLC/FLD) for the Quantitative Analysis of Avermectin Residues in Salmon and Trout

LIB4637 Determination and Confirmation Analysis of Lufenuron Residues in Salmon and Trout Tissue by Liquid Chromatography-Tandem Mass Spectrometry Atmospheric Pressure Chemical Ionization (LC-MS/MS APCI)

LIB4638 Validation of an Analytical Method for the Detection and Quantification of Glyphosate and Related Residues in Food

LIB4639 Detection of aequorin-2 protein in dietary supplements using mass spectrometry protein sequence analysis

LIB4640 Sensitive and Accurate Multi-Class Veterinary Drug Analytical Method Validation for Shell Eggs Using Liquid Chromatography-Tandem Mass Spectrometry

LIB4641 Identification of a Universal Enrichment Broth for Simultaneous Enrichment of Salmonella spp., E. coli O157:H7 and Listeria monocytogenes

LIB4642 Multiclass Screening Method Using Automated Solid-Phase Extraction Directly Coupled to a Mass Spectrometer for Drug Residues in Honey

LIB4643 Color Additive Analysis in Foods and Cosmetics using UPLC with Extended Photo-Diode Array Detection

LIB4644 Analysis of Avermectin Residues in Game Meats (Bison, Deer, Elk, and Rabbit) by Liquid Chromatography-Tandem Mass Spectrometry (LC-MS/MS)

LIB4645 Expanding LIB 4615 and LIB4616 to include additional chemical contaminants in the analysis of tilapia, salmon, eel and shrimp using Liquid Chromatography High-Resolution Mass Spectrometry (LC-HRMS)

LIB4646 Triphenylmethane Dye Residue Analysis in Raw and Processed Aquaculture Products by AOAC Official Method of Analysis 2012.25

LIB4647 Analysis of Peptide Antibiotics in Milk using High Resolution Mass Spectrometry (HRMS)

LIB4648 Determination of Pentobarbital in Tallow Using Liquid Chromatography Tandem Mass Spectrometry (LC-MS/MS)

LIB4649 2017 update of the matrix extension data for the VIDAS Salmonella (SLM) AOAC Official Method 2004.03 captured in the Field Accomplishment Computerized Tracking System (FACTS)

LIB4650 Pesticide matrix extension validation for grasshoppers/chapulines using QuEChERS extraction with GC-MS/MS and LC-MS/MS detection

LIB4651 Rapid Determination of Hypoglycin A in Ackee by Liquid Chromatography/Tandem mass spectrometry

LIB4652 Screen for Steroids using Gas Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry

LIB4653 Multiclass Veterinary Drug Residue Method for Aquaculture Products Using LC-MS/MS

LIB4654 Quantitative Determination of Bisphenol-A in Tuna using Liquid Chromatography Tandem Mass Spectrometry

LIB4655 Evaluation of the QIAcube and the MicroSEQ D2 LSU rDNA system for the identification of fungal isolates from medical products

LIB4656 Report of a Single Laboratory Validation Study: Platform Extension of the Simplex Real-time PCR Method for Detection of Prohibited Materials in Animal Feed

LIB4657 A Simplex Real-time PCR Method for Detection of Prohibited Materials in Animal Feed on the Applied Biosystems 7500 Fast System

LIB4658 Listeria monocytogenes Identification by Subtyping MALDI-TOF MS Biotyper Analysis

LIB4659 LC-MS/MS Determination of Gyromitrin in Mushrooms as a Method to Identify False Morel Mushrooms

LIB4660R Multiclass, Multiresidue Method for the Quantitation and Confirmation of over 110 Vet Drugs in Game Meat (Bison, Deer, Elk, and Rabbit) by Rapid Polarity Switching Liquid Chromatography-Tandem Mass Spectrometry (LC-MS/MS) (CARTS Project No. IR01040)

LIB4661 Review of the validation status of regulated matrices for the VIDAS™ Salmonella (SLM) AOAC Official Method 2004.03: 2018 Matrix Extension Data

LIB4662 Extraction of light and heavy filth from lipstick

LIB4663 Review of the VIDAS-Listeria (AOAC OMA 999.06) method-matrix extension data from FDA regulatory activities from 2016 through 2019

LIB4664a Comparing the VIDAS-Salmonella (SLM) and VIDAS-Salmonella Easy (SLM Easy) Methods using Method-Matrix Extension Validation Data

LIB4665 Determination of pentobarbital in ingredients of animal origin and in finished pet foods using liquid chromatography tandem mass spectrometry (LC-MS/MS) CARTS: IR01702

LIB4666 Optimization of a Positive Control for the Feed Extraction and Real-time PCR Method Used in the Bovine Spongiform Encephalopathy Program

LIB4667 Enhancements to LIB 4560 to include method modifications, and additional drug residues in honey using LC-MS/MS

LIB4668 Appropriateness of the VIDAS Listeria Method (AOAC Official Method 999.06) for Screening Crab Meat Enrichments for the Presence of Listeria monocytogenes

LIB4669 Evaluation of Matrix-Assisted Laser Desorption Ionization-Time of Flight Mass Spectrometry (MALDI-TOF MS) for the Rapid Identification of Fungi

LIB4670 Quantitation of Methanol, Ethanol and Isopropanol in Gel Hand Sanitizer Product by Gas Chromatography-Flame Ionization Detection (GC-FID)

LIB4671 Confirmatory Analysis of Honey for Sildenafil and Tadalafil by LC-MS/MS

LIB4672 A Single Lab Validation for Species Identification of Campylobacter jejuni utilizing the VITEK-MS system

LIB4673 Updates to LIBs #4615/4616 Screening Method for Veterinary Drug Residues using LC-HRMS: Validation in Shrimp

LIB4674 Identification and Quantitation of Benzene Impurity in Sunscreen Product by Headspace Gas Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry Detection (HSGC-MS)

LIB4675 Identification and Quantitation of Oxybenzone, Octocrylene, Avobenzone, Octinoxate, Homosalate and Octisalate in Sunscreen Products by High Performance Liquid Chromatography-Diode Array Detection (HPLC-DAD)

LIB4676 Validation of an LC-MS/MS Method for the Determination of 26 Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS) in Animal Foods

LIB4678 Modifications to LIB 4597 for the analysis of nitrofuran metabolites and chloramphenicol in aquaculture products using LC-MS/MS

LIB4679 Detection of Fluorescent Brightening Agents Tinopal CBS-X and FB28 in food matrices using UPLC with tandem PDA/FLR detection

LIB4680 Single Laboratory Validation for the Determination of Six Biogenic Amines in Canned Tuna with Liquid-Liquid Extraction and Liquid Chromatography- Tandem Mass Spectrometry

LIB4681 New Method to Power High Frequency Tanning Lamps with Varied Parameters for Measuring Ultraviolet Radiation Lamp Output Power