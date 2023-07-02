OM Botanical Launches Plant-Based Dog Shampoo for Safe and Effective Pet Care

Pet owners are often unaware of the harmful ingredients in dog shampoos. OM Botanical has launched a plant-based dog shampoo that is safe, gentle and effective

Our plant-based dog shampoo is gentle on your dog’s skin, but tough on dirt and grime. It’s perfect for dogs of all ages and breeds, and it’s especially beneficial for dogs with sensitive skin.” — Sudhir Shah

RALEIGH, NC, USA, July 2, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- All pet owners want what's best for their furry friends. They pay close attention to their food, treats, and toys, but often forget about the products they use to clean them. Unfortunately, many dog shampoos on the market contain harmful ingredients that can make your dog sick. That’s why OM Botanical has launched a plant-based dog shampoo that is safe, effective, and gentle on your dog’s skin.According to experts, some of the most common ingredients in dog shampoos can cause serious damage to a dog’s skin and internal organs. These include Ammonium Laureth Sulfate, Mineral oil, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Cocomide DEA or MEA, All Sulfates, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, Sodium Lureth Sulfate, Methylisothiazolinone, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, PEG-40 Lanolin, Silicones, Polyethylene glycol, Propylene Glycol, Polysorbates, Isopropyl (SD-40), Formaldehyde, Artificial colors, Artificial dyes, Perfumes, Phthalates, Parabens, Isothiazolinone preservatives, Methylparaben, and more. Pet shampoo manufacturers may claim sulfates remove oil and dirt from a dog's skin, but they are chemicals that can cause problems. Redness, skin irritation, itching, dryness, and stripping the skin of its natural oils are all side effects of using sulfates. The FDA does not regulate pet shampoos, so it’s important to read the label carefully and avoid these harmful ingredients.OM Botanical Conditioning Dog Shampoo is completely plant-based, just like all its products for humans. It cleans all pets with a proven formula that is gentle enough for the dog’s skin while being effective enough to lift the dirt off of his or her coat. The conditioning element smooths dog’s coat while de-tangling the fur for ease of brushing and petting. OM Botanical dog shampoo also deodorizes puppies and dogs to deactivate the various things he or she rolled around in or nosed through on their various travels.Additionally, OM Botanical dog shampoo is also moisturizing, thanks to ingredients like aloe, plantain leaf extract, and other natural moisturizers. Dogs with irritated skin, dry and itchy skin, or even sensitive skin benefit from the herbal ingredients in this dog shampoo. The plant-based formula helps keep dog’s skin flourish while also cleaning its fur and retaining the natural oils that dogs needs to keep their coat and skin healthy.OM Botanical is committed to using only the highest quality, organic, and sustainably sourced ingredients in all its products. The company believes that what is put on your body (and on dog’s body) should be as pure and natural as possible. That’s why OM Botanical dog shampoo is free from harmful chemicals, synthetic fragrances, and artificial colors.“We know how much our customers love their dogs, and we want to provide them with a safe and effective alternative to traditional dog shampoos,” said Sudhir Shah, chief scientist at OM Botanical. “Our plant-based dog shampoo is gentle on your dog’s skin, but tough on dirt and grime. It’s perfect for dogs of all ages and breeds, and it’s especially beneficial for dogs with sensitive skin.”OM Botanical Conditioning Dog Shampoo is available now on the company’s website and select retailers.ABOUT OM BOTANICAL: Based in Apex, North Carolina, OM Botanical is a mission driven beauty brand with a triple bottom line. They are committed to making the safest and the most effective plant powered skin care, hair care and body care products. From the millennia-long traditions at the foothills of the Himalayas to powerful botanical ingredients used around the world, they’ve combined the best of Ayurveda and science. All their formulas are always clean, plant powered, vegan, and cruelty-free with a strong focus on sustainability. Made in USA and packaged in carbon neutral sugarcane tubes or glass, every OM Botanical product sold also plants a tree.

Plant-based dog shampoo by OM Botanical