Atlas Salt Corporate Update

/EIN News/ -- ST. JOHN’S, Newfoundland and Labrador, June 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlas Salt (the “Company” or “Atlas” - TSXV: SALT; OTCQB: REMRF; FSE: 9D00), 100% owner of North America’s premier undeveloped high-grade salt project on the west coast of Newfoundland, has entered into an advertising agreement with Gold Standard Media of Georgetown TX, USA (GSM) and their affiliates to raise market awareness of the Company's mining projects and activities through digital and social media.



The engagement is for 12 months in consideration for a cash payment $500,000 (U.S.) on acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange plus reasonable third-party expenses, to be pre-approved by the Company. No securities will be issued as consideration. Subject to TSX Venture Exchange acceptance, the activities will commence on June 26. GSM and the Company are acting at arms-length and GSM holds no shares of the Company.

About Atlas Salt

Bringing the Power of SALT to Investors: Atlas Salt owns 100% of the Great Atlantic salt deposit strategically located in western Newfoundland in the middle of the robust eastern North America road salt market. The project features a large homogeneous high-grade resource located immediately next to a deep-water port. Atlas is also the largest shareholder in Triple Point Resources as it pursues development of the Fischell’s Brook Salt Dome approximately 15 kilometers south of Great Atlantic in the heart of an emerging Clean Energy Hub.

We seek Safe Harbor.

For information, please contact:

Patrick J. Laracy, CEO MarketSmart Communications Inc. (709) 754-3186 Adrian Sydenham info@atlassalt.com Toll-free: 1-877-261-4466 Email: info@marketsmart.com

Cautionary Statement



Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider, (as the term is defined in the Policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This press release includes certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, without limitation, statements relating to the future operating or financial performance of the Company, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible", and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results "will", "may", "could", or "should" occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements in this press release relate to, among other things: completion, delivery and timing of the referenced assessments and analysis. Actual future results may differ materially. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the respective parties, are inherently subject to significant business, technical, economic, and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and the parties have made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation: the timing, completion and delivery of the referenced assessments and analysis. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release concerning these times. Except as required by law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.