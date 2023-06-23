Blinken in Beijing: Will the Secretary of State's Visit Calm China-U.S. Tensions?

This week, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken travelled to Beijing, where he met with top Chinese foreign policy officials as well as President Xi Jinping. His trip, the first high-level visit in nearly five years, comes at a low point in China-U.S. relations, with the two giants at loggerheads over issues ranging from trade policy to Taiwan.

This week on Hold Your Fire!, Richard talks to Amanda Hsiao, Crisis Group’s senior China analyst, about the takeaways from Blinken’s visit and the state of China-U.S. relations. They discuss the significance of Blinken’s visit, what motivated both sides to set it up, what was on the agenda and whether the trip signals a thaw in relations. They look at risks of a mishap between the two militaries escalating, as Chinese and American boats and planes operate in close proximity to one another in the Taiwan Strait and South and East China Seas. They also talk about the debate over China in Washington ahead of the 2024 elections and where the bilateral relationship might be headed.

Click here to listen on Apple Podcasts or Spotify.

For more analysis of the topics discussed in this episode, be sure to check out our China and U.S. country pages.