USTMA & Machaon Diagnostics Announce First-Ever Free Diagnostic Test for ADAMTS13

GROVEPORT, OHIO, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- The United States Thrombotic Microangiopathies Alliance (USTMA) is pleased to announce its partnership with Machaon Diagnostics in the launch of an innovative new program, FAST4TMA, that will provide fast, accurate, and simple testing, at no cost, to thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura (TTP) patients across the United States. The new program will revolutionize the way TTP is detected and managed, with rapid turnaround times for both diagnostic and monitoring purposes.Founded in 2014 as a grassroots effort, USTMA is on a mission to improve outcomes in thrombotic microangiopathies through collaboration and advocacy. The non-profit is working in conjunction with its lab partner, Machaon Diagnostics—a leading ADAMTS13 clinical reference laboratory that specializes in the diagnosis, treatment and monitoring of hemostatic and thrombotic conditions.TTP is a life-threatening condition caused by a severe deficiency in the enzyme ADAMTS13. Recognizing and treating TTP promptly is crucial to ensure the best possible outcomes for patients. The current standard for diagnosing TTP involves ADAMTS13 testing, with a turnaround time of less than 72 hours considered ideal. Additionally, rapid testing of ADAMTS13 activity levels helps prevent unnecessary treatment in patients with similar clinical or laboratory findings to those of TTP, and proves to be cost-effective when results are available in less than 24 hours.FAST4TMA addresses these critical needs by providing a free ADAMTS13 test that can be conveniently performed at home or within a hospital setting. This pioneering approach enables patients to receive rapid and accurate results within 24 hours, facilitating early intervention and personalized treatment plans.Clare Martin, USTMA’s Director of Operations, says the organization is proud of its achievements. “FAST4TMA represents a significant advancement in TTP diagnostics. With such rapid turnaround times, we are empowering patients and healthcare providers to make informed decisions swiftly. This program has the potential to both save lives and improve outcomes for individuals affected by TTP, which is a huge step forward.”For more information about the FAST4TMA program and how to participate, please visit the website at USTMA.org About USTMAFounded in 2014, the United States Thrombotic Microangiopathies Alliance (USTMA) is a non-profit organization dedicated to raising awareness, supporting research, and advocating for individuals affected by thrombotic microangiopathies. USTMA strives to improve patient outcomes by fostering collaboration among patients, healthcare providers, and researchers.About Machaon DiagnosticsFounded in 2003, Machaon Diagnostics is a specialized clinical reference laboratory and rare disease contract research organization (CRO). We are experts in coagulation, platelets, complement, genetics and rare disease. Machaon Diagnostics is an industry leader in rapid turnaround times for difficult to source, high-quality testing services. Machaon Diagnostics is committed to advancing healthcare through laboratory diagnostics, innovation, and state-of-the-art technology. We are CAP/CLIA-accredited, multi-state licensed and operate laboratories in California and Louisiana. Our mission is to save more lives with lab tests. Visit us online at MachaonDiagnostics.com or email info@machaondiagnostics.com.