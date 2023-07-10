Windes Announces New Partners
EINPresswire.com/ -- Windes, a premier California accounting and advisory firm, announced today the appointments of Kelly Buck and Ben McKinney as partners in its Audit & Assurance Services department, Miriam Kaplan as partner in Client Accounting Services, and Brooke Sigler and Tim Suarez as partners in its Tax department.
Buck joined Windes in 2015 after earning a Bachelor of Science in Management and Finance and a Master of Accounting from Tulane University. Her practice focus includes audit and consulting services for privately held businesses and nonprofit organizations. Buck is a Board Member of the Long Beach Young Professionals, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Long Beach, and Treasurer of the Skid Row Running Club.
Kaplan joined Windes in 2022 and has 15 years of experience in financial management. She received her Bachelor of Science and Master's degrees in Business Administration from Touro College and Touro University, respectively. Kaplan specializes in financial reporting, budgeting, variance analysis, performing due diligence for M&A transactions, and bookkeeping services. She is a Board Member of the San Fernando Valley Counseling Center.
McKinney joined Windes as a Senior Manager in 2017. He has more than 15 years of audit and assurance experience servicing entrepreneur-owned and investor-backed private companies and nonprofit organizations. McKinney earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Management and Accounting from California State University, San Marcos. In 2019, he received the Windes Excellence Award for Client Service and is currently an Advisory Committee Member for the Illumination Foundation.
Sigler joined Windes in 2010 after earning a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, graduating magna cum laude from the University of San Diego. Sigler focuses on tax consulting, planning, and compliance for partnerships, LLCs, corporations, and individual clients. She is a committee member of the Young Physicians and Professionals Alliance, which supports the Torrance Memorial Medical Foundation.
Suarez earned a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from California State University, Long Beach, and joined Windes in 2011. He is currently pursuing a Master of Science in Taxation at Golden Gate University. He specializes in compliance for corporations, partnerships, LLCs, consolidated groups, and multi-state businesses. His expertise includes mergers and acquisitions as well as ASC 740 provisions.
Buck, McKinney, Sigler, and Suarez are Certified Public Accountants, and all five new partners, including Kaplan, are members of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) and the California Society of Certified Public Accountants (CalCPA).
"I am pleased to congratulate our new partners on their well-deserved promotions. With our phenomenal growth and expansion of new service lines, these talented and dedicated individuals have been exceptional stewards of our firm's brand, demonstrating outstanding client service and impressive technical achievement," says Managing Partner James Cordova. "I look forward to having Ben, Brooke, Kelly, Miriam, and Tim in the partner group. I am confident each will continue to be instrumental in shaping the firm's future."
About Windes
Windes is a leading advisory, audit, and tax firm for growth-oriented small and mid-sized privately held companies, nonprofit organizations, and high-net-worth individuals. Our approach uses tailored expertise to proactively inform decision-making to maximize our clients' business potential. For more information on how we can be your trusted advisor, visit us at https://windes.com.
