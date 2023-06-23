CheapOair.ca wishes everyone a Happy Canada Day by sharing the most unique Canadian attractions to visit this holiday

/EIN News/ -- Toronto, Ontario, Canada, June 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadians nationwide are preparing to mark their country’s independence and unity on July 1st with Canada Day. To celebrate, leading online travel agency CheapOair.ca is excited to highlight the most unique Canadian attractions that have earned worldwide attention.

Originally called Dominion Day in 1879, the holiday evolved over the next 100 years, as interest increased in Canadian patriotism and related celebrations. Locals would refer to it as Canada Day for short, and the name was made official in 1982.

“From fireworks to barbecuing, nothing else quite commemorates the start of summer holidays quite like Canada Day,” said Daniel Hayter, Senior Product Manager for CheapOair.ca. “To have fun in advance of the holiday, we researched the top attractions and landmarks that have elevated Canada’s profile for their uniqueness and high volume of visitors.”

To help Canadians looking for a unique way to spend the Canada Day holiday, here are the most iconic Canadian attractions from the north to the south, east to west and all points in between as selected by the team at CheapOair.ca:

In The North: The Northern Lights

The Northwest Territories ranks as the second largest Canadian province and is known for more off the beaten track adventures. But what makes the province and more specifically the capital city of Yellowknife truly unique is that it is one of the best places in the world to view the Northern Lights, also known as Aurora Borealis. Due to its proximity to the north magnetic pole, the city has its own space weather alert system to update the tiny Northern Lighthouses with the latest information. It is truly one of nature’s wonders.

In The South: The CN Tower

Standing at 1,815 feet high, the CN Tower is recognized as one of the Seven Wonders of the Modern World and Ontario’s most iconic attraction. At 117,910 metric tonnes, this tallest free-standing structure in the western hemisphere features a rotating 360-degree restaurant, observation tower, and the world's highest full-circle hands-free walk - the first attraction of its kind in North America.

In Quebec: Notre-Dame Basilica

Located in the historic Old Montreal district, Notre-Dame Basilica is one of the city’s most popular attractions since it first opened its doors on July 1, 1829. Recognized as the first Gothic Revival style church in Canada, the basilica was designated a National Historic Site of Canada in 1989 and hosts millions of visitors annually. The religious, historical and artistic importance highlights Quebec’s heritage and hosts a number of festivals and light shows each year.

East Coast: Whale-Watching in the Bay of Fundy

Located between New Brunswick and Nova Scotia, the Bay of Fundy is renowned for featuring a variety of nature’s largest marine mammals. During the summer and early fall, visitors will be treated to views of Minke, Humpback, Finback and North Atlantic Right Whales, who frequent the area. Along with these majestic creatures, you will find dolphins, seals, and sea birds in abundance. To preserve and conserve the ecosystem for future generations, the Bay is a member of the Global Geoparks Network, a UNESCO initiative focussed on the planet's geological heritage.

West Coast: Dinosaur Provincial Park

Now here is something to roar about. Located at the heart of Alberta's badlands lies Dinosaur Provincial Park, featuring over 44 dinosaur fossil samples discovered from over 75 million years ago. On October 26, 1979, the Provincial Park was declared a World Heritage Site by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (U.N.E.S.C.O.) and today, five of the dinosaur bones discovered are so unique to the world that they hold official Guinness World Records.

The mission of CheapOair.ca is to educate and aid consumers and travel professionals in planning their travel accommodations. Canadians can view up-to-date travel related guidelines and choose their Canada Day destination via the “Ready for your next trip” section on CheapOair.ca. Happy Canada Day!

