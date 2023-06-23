Submit Release
IDLC 23: Cadre certified on live grenades

Tech. Sgt. Taylor Adamson, an Integrated Defense Leadership Course cadre member assigned to the 507th Security Forces Squadron, Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, and Tech. Sgt. Darnnelle Gibbs, an IDLC cadre member assigned to the 514th SFS, Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, take cover during the detonation of a live grenade on May 31, 2023, at Camp James A. Garfield Joint Military Training Center, Ohio. In order to teach combat readiness skills to future Defenders attending the course, IDLC cadre had to be certified on using live grenades. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christina Russo)

