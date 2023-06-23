Submit Release
Statement on graduation 2023

CANADA, June 23 - FREDERICTON (GNB) – The following statement was issued today by Premier Blaine Higgs in honour of the graduates of the class of 2023:

Graduation marks both an end and a beginning. One part of your journey is concluding while an exciting new one is just beginning.

During your time in school, you faced challenges head on and gained invaluable experience along with your education. Resilience, self-sufficiency, and drive are skills that will only grow as your journey continues.

As you prepare to face whatever the future holds, remember all that it took to get here, as it is an example of what you are capable of.

This is an exciting time in New Brunswick, one filled with opportunities and endless potential. No matter what you choose to do next, know that you have the ability and the determination needed to shape the future of this province.

On behalf of all New Brunswickers, I wish you the very best.

Congratulations, and happy graduation!

