Request for Applications - DC Hosting Capacity Study and Education Project

DOEE seeks eligible entities to 1) develop and conduct a “Hosting Capacity Study” (the study) to identify the amount of additional energy supply from distributed energy resources (DERs) that the District’s electrical distribution system can accommodate without requiring upgrades (“hosting capacity”), and 2) develop publicly accessible educational guidance to increase District residents’ and homeowners’ awareness about District-wide hosting capacity based on the results of the study.  The amount available for the project is $350,000.

A person may obtain a copy of this RFA by any of the following means:

Download from the Attachments below.
Email a request to [email protected] with “Request copy of RFA-FY23-PCD-815” in the subject line. 

The deadline for application submissions is August 7, 2023.  The online application must be time-stamped by 11:59 p.m. on the date the application is due.

Eligibility: The institutions below may apply for these grant funds:

  • Nonprofit organizations, including those with IRS 501(c)(3);
  • Faith-based organizations;
  • Government agencies; 
  • Universities/educational institutions; and 
  • Private Enterprises

Submit an application through the Grants Application Portal

