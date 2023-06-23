Request for Applications - Energy Efficiency and Healthy Homes Programs 2024

DOEE solicits grant applications from eligible entities (called "Applicants"). The goal of this Request for Applications are to provide high-quality, cost-effective services to income-qualified households and improve the overall comfort, energy efficiency, and safety of single and multifamily dwellings throughout the District.

The successful applicant will identify lead-based paint and other hazardous conditions, install approved energy efficiency measures, perform lead remediation and rehabilitation work, and provide energy and healthy homes related information to occupants. The amount available for the project is approximately $10,910,000. A person may obtain a copy of this RFA by any of the following means:

Download from the Attachments below.

Email a request to [email protected] with “Request copy of RFA 2024-2302-RSD” in the subject line.

The deadline for application submissions is July 23, 2023. The online application must be time-stamped by 11:59 p.m. on the date the application is due.

Eligibility: The institutions below may apply for these grant funds:

Nonprofit organizations, including those with IRS 501(c)(3);

For additional information regarding this RFA, write to: [email protected]