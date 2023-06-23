Veterans Voices for Fibromyalgia Social Good Campaign Yields Historic Congressional Recognition & Governor Proclamations

Veteran Voices for Fibromyalgia Team National Fibromyalgia Social Good Campaign 2023 #teamfibro Al Knoblock, Kristal Kent, Anu Datta, Myisha King, Kristen Thomasino, Evan Smith, Scott Bergers Kristen Thomasino Global Humanitarian, 22x Author, 2x Show Host, Patriot Supporter and Congressional Representative Nanette Diaz Barragan's Office for Congressional Recognition for the 2023 Social Good Campaign for Veterans Voices for Fibromyalgia with Patricia Camacho Veterans from Various Military Branches United to Work with their Governors to Recognize Fibromyalgia. Governors included Texas Greg Abbott, Ohio Mike DeWine, North Carolina Roy Cooper, Indiana Eric Holcomb, Colorado Jared Polis Anu Datta, Army Combat Veteran & Member of Veteran Voices for Fibromyalgia gets support of North Carolina Governor Ray Cooper for Historic State Proclamation for Recognizing Fibromyalgia. Kristal Kent, Army Veteran & Founder of Veteran Voices for Fibromyalgia gets support of Ohio Governor Mike DeWine for 2x Historic State Proclamation for Recognizing Fibromyalgia.

...recognizing Fibromyalgia, not as a political issue, rather an issue negatively impacting human beings, from all walks of life, race, creed, color, religion, gender and sexual orientation.” — Kristal Kent

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Calling all Congressional Representatives, Senators, State Governors, Mayors, County Executives and other government officials to assist with Fibromyalgia in our communities.

"WHEREAS Fibromyalgia is a chronic-pain disorder that causes widespread body pain; affecting 3-5% of the population in the United States (Source: “Fibromyalgia - A Clinical Review” by Dr. Daniel J. Claw, April 16, 2014). Thus, it's estimated 11 million to 17 million Americans have Fibromyalgia.

WHEREAS in addition to chronic pain, Fibromyalgia’s symptoms include moderate to severe fatigue, sleep disorders, stiffness and weakness, mobility/balance instability, headaches/migraines, numbness and tingling, nausea, vertigo and impairment of memory and concentration (Source: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention); and

WHEREAS due to interference of the internal bodily systems people living with fibromyalgia often have several co-existing medical conditions, which may include Chronic Myofascial Pain, Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS), Raynaud’s Syndrome, Interstitial Cystitis (IC), Peripheral Neuropathy, Anxiety, Depression, Chemical and Environmental Sensitivities (Source: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)" from the proclamation request from Team Fibro.

Team Fibro is a social good mission that numerous individuals and organizations have joined to support the efforts of an organization known as Veteran Voices for Fibromyalgia. Founded by disabled Army Veteran, Kristal Kent, this organization is focused and nimble. They focus on how they can collaborate for civil reform with government leaders and also share a list of resources for others who suffer with chronic pain and some resources specifically for veterans. Thomasino Media has followed this focused non for profit for many years now to learn about how they are making an impact. Team Fibro was assembled to work on various initiatives to share education around Fibromyalgia and work on unifying for actions that can help the many who suffer improve their quality of life.

Kristal Kent partnered up with Kristen Thomasino, 22x Author and 2x Show Host to share her insights and vision for civil reform on The Social Good Magazine Show. Kristal also was interviewed in The Social Good Magazine Volume 2 to share about what this team has been doing nationwide to work with government leaders for change and her own insights navigating through the healthcare system. Kristal has been successful now two times working with Governor Mike Dewine's team to share a Proclamation for this initiative.

Kristal Kent shared, "Obtaining State Proclamations for Fibromyalgia Awareness Day is more than simply promoting public awareness and validation of those living with Fibromyalgia. The proclamations issued from various Governors, Mayors and County Executives illustrates a team of advocates, working cohesively in a nonpartisan way, to successfully advocate for proclamations from government officials, who represent a variety of political ideologies and parties. Thus, demonstrating the importance of recognizing Fibromyalgia, not as a political issue, rather an issue negatively impacting human beings, from all walks of life, race, creed, color, religion, gender and sexual orientation. Veteran Voices For Fibromyalgia and Team Fibro works in a neutral, cohesive manner, to represent and advocate for everyone inflicted with Fibromyalgia."

Her impact inspired Kristen Thomasino, formerly of North Carolina, to get engaged at the local level in California her new residence since 2020 to advocate for others who suffer with Fibromyalgia and other Chronic conditions.

Kristen Thomasino, severe Fibromyalgia recovery patient, “Four years ago, I suffered from severe Fibromyalgia. My form underwent full body weakness and intense brain fog in the summer of 2019 when I was living in North Carolina. The state of my form significantly impacted my mobility and quality of life. I swore that if I found ways to reduce my suffering that I would share my learnings and advocate for others to get access to education and goods and services that made a difference in improving my life. I found those ways with the help of my neurologist Dr. Joseph Chipman, rheumatologist Dr. Charles Withers, and Doctor of Physical Therapy Tatum Robinson. and others. I've been on a campaign to share my learning and encourage others to keep seeking solutions. Our team recently received Congressional Recognition from my congressional representative in California Congresswoman Nanette Diaz Barragan for the Fibromyalgia campaign for #teamfibro and the Veterans Voices for Fibromyalgia Team. I am so grateful for this opportunity. Many of us have been working to connect with our government leaders to usher in and support civil reform for healthcare. When we unify, share feedback on what's working and what's not, we can be stronger together.”

Anu Datta army combat veteran, published author and technology leader; who immigrated from India with her family to the US, worked with North Carolina Governor on the #teamfibro Fibromyalgia Proclamation initiative and was successful.

Anu Datta shared, “Obtaining a proclamation was the first time I felt like we were heard and seen as a community. It means so much that we have the support of those that can empower change, and it will forever be something I am proud to share with family and friends.”

Thomasino Media learned that other advocates were successful in working for civil reform with their government leaders.

5 Governors signed Proclamations recognizing Fibromyalgia in Texas, Ohio, North Carolina, Indiana, and Colorado for 2023 so far. Kristal Kent is seeking more support from others nationwide to join this effort and she has created a way to teach others how to advocate that's easy and effective.

Veteran Voices For Fibromyalgia Team Member, Al Knoblock Airforce Combat veteran of Texas shared, “This is what Fibromyalgia advocacy looks like. Thanks to Kristal Kent for helping me make this a reality for all Texans living with Fibromyalgia. This shines a spotlight on a disease that is far from understood, requires more research and affects millions of Americans. Thank you Texas Governor Greg Abbott for this declaration!”

Others in Team Fibro shared their experiences about why obtaining a proclamation was meaningful. Evan Smith, Army National Guard Veteran: "For the State of Indiana to recognize fibromyalgia, and Governor Holcomb issuing proclamation to promote public awareness, a is truly amazing. What I feel day in, and day out is real.

Fibromyalgia is a neurological condition, yet so many doctors, and even more of the public, are so unaware of what we have to deal with. It could be such a struggle for someone like me, who does not look like a person who would be in a lot of pain, to continue to advocate with doctors, to meet my health care needs. Being 6’2”, and 240 pounds, I look like I should be able to do any kind of hard work. Unfortunately my body is impacted by Fibromyalgia.

Fibromyalgia does not discriminate, yet wreaks havoc on our neurological systems, and has so many secondary concerns, which impacts everyone living with this illness, every day.

The work that the advocacy group, Veteran Voices For Fibromyalgia, has done to obtain several state proclamations, recognizing Fibromyalgia, truly means a lot to me. I am very proud of this organization! I’m even more proud of those with Fibromyalgia, who continue to fight for their treatment, and for the quality of life!”

Other government officials joined the campaign when Myisha King a granddaughter and cousin of military veterans sought the help of Baltimore County Executive John Olszewski before she was officially diagnosed.

Myisha shared, “It impacted me, and made me want to support my fellow fibro warriors. It motivated me to stand up, take charge and join Team Fibro, so I can support in any way possible!”

Kristal Kent has been inspiring teams to work in various communities for change. Her efforts include partnering with Melissa Talwar and Navy Veteran Brandi Privitera of the Support Fibromyalgia Network as well as Mari Gonzalez of Lupus Spoons in Illinois to work on initiatives with senators.

It was shared that they called on the teams of Senator Romney of Utah, Senator Murkowski of Arkansas, Senator Collins of Maine, Senator Cassidy of Louisiana, Senator Braun of Indiana, and Senator Paul of Kentucky.

Kristal Kent shared, “Fibromyalgia Advocates, Melissa Talwar and Brandi Privitera, had their boots on the ground in Washington DC, networking, supporting and advocating on behalf of those with Fibromyalgia.

Meanwhile, I supported both their efforts, by making those calls and sending those emails to our Senators who sit on the Senate Health, Human Services, Labor, Education Committee, advocating they support the Fibromyalgia Community, and appropriate funding for fiscal year 2024, for Fibromyalgia Research...

This is what Team Work is all about. It is not always bells and whistles! You also trade off, doing advocacy in person and advocacy behind the scenes, while recognizing everyone's efforts whether in person, behind the scenes, big or small, are equally important and integral to successfully meeting our goals to improve outcomes for those living with Fibromyalgia! ”

This social good campaign continues to grow. After receiving Congressional recognition Team Fibro continues to move forward for human rights advocacy. Kristal Kent closed with,

“Together WE Make A Difference Because We ARE #TeamFibro. Thank you to all the team members who are answering the call to help. Thank you for your support California Congressional Representative Nanette Diaz Barragan, North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper, Texas Governor Greg Abbott, Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb, Colorado Governor Jared Polis, Ohio Governor Mike Dewine, and Baltimore County Executive John Olszewski. Your support is critical for our success in being able to rapidly take action to impact others lives. I hope others in communities across America will follow your example and join our mission to help others who suffer with Fibromyalgia."

For interviews or more information about joining the Team Fibro campaign contact : vets4fibro@gmail.com

