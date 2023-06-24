CarGuard Administration: Examining New Car Purchasing Trends

CarGuard helps protect online purchasers like this woman using her iPhone and laptop

Read this press release to learn about the new car purchasing trends.

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In the age of e-commerce, more and more consumers are turning to online shopping for their car purchases. This trend has been rising for several years but has accelerated in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. It is driven by several factors, including the convenience and accessibility of online shopping and the COVID-19 pandemic, which has led many consumers to seek out contactless purchasing options. As more and more car buyers turn to online shopping, it is clear that the need for reliable vehicle protection plans, such as those offered by CarGuard Administration, will continue to grow.

CarGuard Administration is a leading provider of vehicle protection plans, offering a range of options to safeguard new car purchases from any breakdowns or manufacturer defects. As this trend continues, consumers need to take steps to protect their online car purchases.

"At CarGuard Administration, we understand the challenges that come with online car shopping," says their company website. "Our vehicle protection plans provide peace of mind to customers by covering the cost of repairs for unexpected breakdowns and manufacturer's defects."

CarGuard Administration's protection plans cover a wide range of issues, including engine, transmission, electrical, and air conditioning problems. In addition, CarGuard offers roadside assistance and rental car reimbursement for added convenience.

When customers do not purchase vehicle protection plans, they run the risk of paying out-of-pocket for unexpected repairs and breakdowns. These costs can add up quickly and put a significant strain on their finances. Moreover, without a protection plan, customers may not have access to the same level of support and assistance in the event of a breakdown or manufacturer defect. This can lead to prolonged periods of inconvenience and frustration as they navigate the repair process on their own.

In some cases, customers without a vehicle protection plan may even have to purchase a new vehicle altogether, further adding to their financial burden. By investing in a vehicle protection plan, customers can safeguard their financial well-being and ensure they are covered for any unexpected issues with their car. CarGuard’s customer service representatives guide potential customers through every step of the purchasing and claims process.

"We believe that every car buyer should have access to affordable and reliable protection," says CarGuard Administration’s website. "Our plans are designed to provide comprehensive coverage at a price that fits within any budget."

In a world where online car purchases are becoming the norm, CarGuard Administration is committed to providing customers with the protection they need to confidently make their purchases.