Mountain America Credit Union Celebrates Opening of New Midvale, Utah Branch

/EIN News/ -- SANDY, Utah, June 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Saturday, June 24, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Mountain America Credit Union is hosting a public grand opening for its new Midvale Jordan River Blvd. branch in Midvale, Utah. The upcoming event provides a variety of family-friendly activities including street tacos, shaved ice, outdoor games, and guests can enter to win a $250 gift card to Top Golf. During the festivities, members and the public are invited to tour the new building and meet the Mountain America team poised to help them achieve financial success.



With a focus on community engagement and financial guidance, the new Midvale branch is here to help residents conveniently access the tools and resources they need to achieve their financial dreams. Branch staff will be available to answer questions and assist new members with financial products like checking and savings accounts, auto loans, mortgages, and a variety of other services.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

“We are thrilled to expand our presence in Midvale and look forward to serving our members with the highest level of service,” said Sterling Nielsen, Mountain America Credit Union’s president and chief executive officer. “This branch is a testament of our dedication to providing convenient access and resources that foster financial success, building a stronger future for everyone we serve.”

The new Midvale branch is located at 7013 S. River Gate Dr., Midvale, Utah 84047. The lobby and drive-through are open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

“We are delighted to welcome the community to our beautiful new branch,” said Brad Darrington, branch manager of the Midvale Jordan River Blvd. branch at Mountain America Credit Union. “This branch will serve as a gateway to financial success by offering personalized service and educational resources all within a beautiful, inviting atmosphere.” Darrington has been with Mountain America for nearly five years and honed his skills working as an assistant branch manager at the Kimball Junction branch before earning the distinction of being the first to manage the Midvale Jordan River Blvd. branch.

The new branch provides traditional savings accounts, insurance, investments, auto and RV loans, and a full array of mortgage loans and services. As a federally chartered credit union, Mountain America provides an additional broad assortment of services including real estate and business lending.

To learn more about Mountain America Credit Union, visit macu.com/accounts.

About Mountain America Credit Union

With more than 1 million members and $16 billion in assets, Mountain America Credit Union helps its members define and achieve their financial dreams. Mountain America provides consumers and businesses with a variety of convenient, flexible products and services, as well as sound, timely advice. Members enjoy access to secure, cutting-edge mobile-banking technology, over 100 branches across six states, and more than 50,000 surcharge-free ATMs. Mountain America—guiding you forward. Learn more at macu.com.

